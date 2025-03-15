10 Best Sci-fi Movies Streaming on Max Right Now

Max boasts an extensive library of great science fiction movies, and subscribers should check them out while they are available on the streaming service. Originating from different decades and focusing on various subjects from alien invasions of Earth to space exploration, Max’s sci-fi collection has something for everyone. The platform also impresses by including titles from well-known filmmakers, as well as those who have fallen under the radar. Thus, Max is the perfect place for sci-fi fans to find something new or rewatch an all-time favorite movie. Within the streamer’s broad selection of critically acclaimed sci-fi films, there exist 10 titles that should be the first on subscribers’ watchlists.

The following 10 sci-fi movies represent the very best of the genre, and they can all be streamed on Max.

2001: A Space Odyssey

Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 sci-fi masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey is a must-watch for fans of the genre. In the film, two space travelers and their supercomputer set out to investigate the origin of a mysterious object. 2001: A Space Odyssey‘s visuals were far ahead of their time and still look amazing today. The sci-fi epic also features an imposing musical score and noteworthy lead performances from Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood. A layered narrative about humanity and technology, 2001: A Space Odyssey demands multiple viewings to fully experience its brilliance.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

2024’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga turns back the clock in George Miller’s Mad Max franchise revival, serving as a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Anya Taylor-Joy delivers a forceful portrayal of Furiosa in the character’s origin story, while Chris Hemsworth impresses as the villain Dementus. Furiosa succeeds in replicating the gorgeous visuals and compelling action scenes of its predecessor, while establishing its own unique narrative. Among the best sci-fi films of the last few years, Furiosa should be on every Max subscriber’s watchlist.

Dune: Part One

The first chapter of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s famous sci-fi novel is outstanding. 2021’s Dune: Part One introduces Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, who arrives on the desert planet Arrakis as conflict between his house and House Harkonnen brews. Dune: Part One is led by an outstanding ensemble cast featuring Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, and many more. Outside of its star power, the film features stunning special effects and visuals. Moreover, Dune: Part One‘s screenplay offers a faithful adaptation for fans of the book while providing an absorbing introduction to Herbert’s world for newcomers. Villeneuve’s movie is guaranteed to satisfy anyone who loves sci-fi.

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two pulled off the remarkable feat of exceeding the greatness of the first movie. Released in 2024, Villeneuve’s sequel returned many of the same characters, while bringing in new faces from the page to the big screen. Dune: Part Two chronicles Paul and his mother’s resurgence after the devastating attack on their house. Chalamet and Zendaya awe individually and together as their characters form a spirited love story. Ferguson produces a career-best performance, and newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux prove superb additions to the franchise. A genuine cinematic spectacle, Dune: Part Two combines breathtaking visuals, unforgettable characters, and a rousing story to create one tremendous motion picture.

The Martian

The idea of humans traveling to Mars has been explored in movies and TV for decades, and 2015’s The Martian is an intriguing take on the subject. In the Ridley Scott-directed film, Matt Damon stars as an astronaut stranded on the Red Planet who must survive and find a way to communicate to Earth that he is alive. Inventive and thoroughly entertaining, The Martian‘s tale of perseverance in a foreign world makes for an inspiring piece of storytelling. Furthermore, the intense efforts to bring Damon’s character home will keep viewers glued to their screens. The Martian paints a practical portrait of human exploration on Mars, rendering the film all the more alluring.

Eraserhead

Widely regarded as one of David Lynch’s best works, 1977’s Eraserhead is a terrific work of sci-fi filmmaking. The movie follows Henry Spencer, a man caring for his deformed child in a highly industrialized reality. Strange and disturbing at times, Eraserhead often feels like a horror film, and its genre-bending qualities make it truly unique. Moreover, Eraserhead‘s examination of Henry’s personal relationships is enjoyable to watch over the film’s short hour-and-a-half runtime. Jack Nance’s lead performance elevates Eraserhead to legendary status, while an eerie musical score sets the movie’s unsettling tone. Fans of sci-fi horror should definitely check out Lynch’s masterpiece.

Godzilla

A true sci-fi and monster horror classic, the original 1954 Godzilla movie will thrill audiences. Helmed by Japanese director Ishirô Honda, the film tells the story of an enormous reptilian beast that wreaks havoc across Tokyo after being awoken by atomic bomb tests. The monster’s rampage threatens to provoke nuclear war across the nation. Godzilla‘s greatness doesn’t stop at its action-packed spectacle. The film also serves as a post-war commentary on the dangers of atomic weapons. Thought-provoking and exhilarating from start to finish, Godzilla is a marvelous work of fiction.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

When seeking a franchise revival done right, Rise of the Planet of the Apes serves as a perfect starting point. The 2011 movie, directed by Rupert Wyatt, spearheads the recent trilogy in spectacular fashion. Commenced by an experimental Alzheimer’s drug given to chimpanzees to increase their intelligence, the animals revolt against humans. Led by one gifted chimp named Caesar, the revolution transforms the world and sets up each successive Planet of the Apes movie. Epic and heartwarming, Rise of the Planet of the Apes is brimming with action and memorable characters, and its special effects make the film an enthralling watch. Those looking for an introduction into the captivating sci-fi franchise should immediately turn to Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Men in Black

1997’s Men in Black began the iconic sci-fi franchise that remains popular today. In the movie, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones star as secret government agents who hunt extraterrestrial creatures hiding on Earth. Men in Black‘s blend of comedy, action, and sci-fi elements makes for a wildly fun time. The film also features wonderful performances from Smith and Jones, while director Barry Sonnenfeld helms Men in Black with impeccable style. Evidenced by its numerous sequels and spinoffs, Men in Black‘s strong impact on cinema can’t be denied.

Solaris

The 1972 Russian-language movie Solaris is an extremely underrated work of sci-fi. Based on Stanisław Lem’s novel of the same name, Solaris follows a psychologist who visits a space station in an attempt to find out what has caused the crew to fall into an emotional crisis. Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky, Solaris is gripping despite its nearly three-hour run time and somewhat slow pace. Unraveling the film’s layered story and themes rooted in human nature and existence is a splendid experience. It may require multiple viewings to completely take in Solaris‘ intricate narrative, but the time spent will be well worth it.

All of these titles are available to stream on Max.