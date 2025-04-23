Heads of State Trailer: John Cena Is the President in New Prime Video Action Movie

Play video

The Suicide Squad stars John Cena and Idris Elba reunite in the trailer for the upcoming Prime Video action movie Heads of State. In the film, Cena stars as the President of the United States while Elba portrays the British Prime Minister. The preview outlines the character dynamics and basic plot; Cena and Elba play a mismatched pair of world leaders who don’t see eye to eye, but they have to come together to defeat an unknown enemy after they survive an attack. Teaming up with an MI6 agent (played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they embark on a dangerous adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the action set pieces, the Heads of State trailer highlights the film’s comedic sensibilities. There’s much humor mined from Cena’s character being a former action movie star. A couple of times in the preview, the President finds out that real life is a little different. The trailer also confirms that Heads of State hits Prime on July 2nd. Check it out in the space above.

Heads of State has actually be in the works for a while. Director Ilya Naishuller (Nobody) signed on to helm the picture back in 2022. Most of production took place during 2023, with some additional filming happening last year. So this trailer release marks the end of what’s been a long journey for the filmmakers.

Cena is set to have a busy summer this year. Shortly after Heads of State premieres on Prime, audiences will get to see him in Peacemaker Season 2. The DC show returns to Max this August, as recently confirmed by DC Studios co-head James Gunn.

Nobody (which also has a sequel coming out this August) is one of the better-received John Wick clones to come out. The involvement of John Wick writer Derek Kolstad and producer David Leitch likely had something to do with that, but Naishuller also deserves credit for helming an entertaining action movie. Given his track record, Heads of State should boast some impressive, hard-hitting set pieces that incorporate standout stunt work. Elba and Cena appear to be game for the physical demands of their respective roles, and it’ll be fun to see the two of them show off their action chops.

The two stars also seem to have the classic buddy cop chemistry down pat, which should deliver plenty of laughs throughout the run time. Seasoned action movie fans can probably already see how the story will unfold, but Heads of State looks like it could be an enjoyable watch at home over Fourth of July weekend. Amazon might have made the right call here bypassing theaters; Heads of State probably would have gotten lost in the shuffle amidst major summer tentpoles (like Jurassic World Rebirth, opening the same day). But at home, it could emerge as a go-to option for those looking for some lighthearted action after a cookout.

