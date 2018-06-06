‘Hellboy’: First Look At David Harbour’s Hellboy Revealed

The first-look of David Harbour’s Hellboy is here. If you were wondering how the Stranger Things star would look as the devilish hero, then you don’t have to wait any more. A picture of the actor in costume as the character as debuted, and it looks stunning.

You can check out the image below!

Of course, fans are already starting to compare Harbour’s Hellboy to the one that Ron Perlman made famous years ago. It looks like the reboot’s take on the hero has a very different hair style than Perlman. The new version also has more defined eyes thanks to the lessened ridges on his brow.

Overall, the new Hellboy looks more angular than Perlman’s rounded, even cartoon-ish, visage. The character also just looks tougher now, and his ripped torso isn’t quite as made-up as Perlman’s prosthetic abs.

Also, can we talk about the scars littering Hellboy’s torso now? Talk about hardcore.

There are some similarities between the Hellboys due to their horns and outfitting, but those comparisons are thanks to the comics themselves. Creator Mike Mignola has kept a specific vision for Hellboy over the years, so the character’s foundations will remain the same for Hollywood’s upcoming reboot.

If there’s one fundamental element of Hellboy that the reboot changes, it is the hero’s Fist of Doom. The famous weapon is one of Hellboy’s go-to toys, but the reboot takes a more gritty approach to the glove. Harbour’s Fist of Doom looks more rust and rugged than the cracked version which Perlman lugged around.

There’s no set date for the Hellboy reboot’s premiere, but work is now starting to get underway on the film. A report by My Entertainment World confirmed Hellboy would begin filming this month in the United Kingdom and Bulgaria. The production update also released a brand-new synopsis for the film that teases its villain. You can check out the revised description below:

“The film is about Hellboy going to England, where he must defeat Nimue, Merlin’s consort and the Blood Queen. But their battle will bring about the end of the world, a fate he desperately tries to turn away.”

The Hellboy reboot is currently slated to hit theaters in 2018.