Hellboy Reboot Star Says Film Will Be More Of A Character Piece

Hellboy might be known for action, but that doesn’t mean its lead is devoid of internal conflicts. Created in 1993, Mike Mignola introduced the world to Anung Un Rama, a demon summoned by Nazi enthusiasts who eventually escaped to work alongside the Allied Forces. Feared because of his nature, Hellboy sees its titular character struggle to reconcile his demonic heritage with his well-meaning personality. The two facets constantly conflict with one another, and it looks like the Hellboy reboot will delve into his conflicting character traits.

It hasn’t been long since news broke of the Hellboy reboot, but progress is moving right along on the feature. Stranger Things star David Harbour has been cast to lead the film, and the actor is already getting acquainted with his hellish role. In a recent interview with The Wrap, the actor said he wants his take on the hero to be more of a character piece.

“So often, the superhero movies can be really fun and I want this to be really fun, but I also want it to be more of a character piece and more about this dude’s struggle. I think it could be interesting,” Harbour said. “I don’t know, I just hope we make a good movie. We’ll see. You be the judge!”

Earlier in the interview, Harbour took time to describe how complex Hellboy is. The actor stressed he secured the blockbuster role because of his work on Stranger Things, and he is excited to dive deeper into Hellboy‘s psyche.

“It’s a character that I love, and sort of in the way, I think Mike [Mignola] and a bunch of other people saw me in ‘Stranger Things’ and wanted me to play Hellboy and I think he has some parallels to him,” the actor explained.

“I think he’s another complicated anti-hero who is not strictly good or bad, he’s just trying to do the right thing. I think he’s a demon, he’s crazy, and he’s also sweet and vulnerable and neurotic […] so there’s a lot of complexity there.”

Mike Mignola created Hellboy back in 1993. Hellboy is a demon who was summoned by Nazi scientists but recovered as a child by the Allies and then raised by the head of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Hellboy eventually became a member of the BPRD and investigated supernatural occurrences and fought monsters.

The first live-action Hellboy movie premiered in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army followed in 2008. In addition to Ron Perlman, the films starred Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, John Hurt, and Doug Jones. There is no word yet on when Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen will hit theaters.

Hellboy‘s blend of vintage pulp action and mystery, folklore, and Lovecraftian horror and fantasy has turned it into one of Dark Horse Comics’ best-known publications, spawning several spin-offs such as a BPRD series, Lobster Johnson, and a prequel series titled Hellboy and the BPRD. Mignola recently killed Hellboy himself but continued to tell his story in the after in the pages of the 10-issue Hellboy in Hell series. The expanded “Mignola-verse” offers plenty of material for an expanded film and television universe.

