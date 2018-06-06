David Harbour Says ‘Hellboy’ Is Not An Origin Story

Don’t expect to see another superhero origin story when the Hellboy reboot comes out.

The character’s background might not be as widely known as Batman or Spider-Man, but new star David Harbour doesn’t think retelling the origin is important if the film itself is good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, he compared Hellboy‘s tone to Raiders of the Lost Ark.

There is something of [his origin], but it’s not really an origin story movie. We kind of pick up the movie like we’re running and gunning. We do have a little bit of stuff where we show stuff, but it really is a story and you just drop in with this guy. In a way, I feel like that’s kind of what Indiana Jones was. You start with him stealing the idol, but also you do go back to the university and you understand he’s an archeologist, but this is just a guy who goes and steals idols and fights Nazis and wants to steal the Arc of the Covenant. But you never go back when he’s a kid and you’re like, ‘How did he become Indiana Jones?’ It’s like no, we accept that this is Indiana Jones and I think that’s what our story does too. You accept that there’s this half-demon guy running around the world and being a paranormal investigator and solving crimes and also dealing with his own issues at the same time.

Raiders of the Lost Ark was a great film because it didn’t hold your hand. It was a pulpy adventure story that embraced its roots and delivered memorable characters with strong performances from talented actors.

While the R-rated Hellboy might not be as campy as the Stephen Spielberg classic, it could be entertaining in the same vein so long as it follows a similar route with its plot and characters.

Hellboy is ramping up in its pre-production, having casted Mills Jovovich, Ian McShane, and Ed Skrein in roles in the reboot. We’ll likely learn more about the plot, which should borrow heavily from “The Wild Hunt” storyline in the comic books.