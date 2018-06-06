Hellboy Reboot Triggers Frantic Bidding War

It hasn’t been long since news broke about Millennium Films’ plans to reboot Hellboy. Earlier this month, reports surfaced which confirmed Mike Mignola was working closely with Avi Lerner’s studio to bring new life to Hellboy. Following Guillermo del Toro’s previous Hellboy films, the franchise’s reboot will replace Ron Perlman as David Harbour suits up as the film’s titular lead. There’s no confirmed release date for the Hellboy reboot just yet, but that has not stopped interest in the feature from growing. And, not too long ago, a full-on bidding war was triggered thanks to the highly anticipated film.

Over at the Cannes International Film Festival, a bidding war is now underway for the movie’s Chinese rights. Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen is getting bids way up in the millions as reports suggest offers are coming in at around $13 million. Right now, the Hellboy reboot is one of the hottest tickets which Croisette International buyers are looking into. Those looking to bid into the film have already learned the feature will debut in at least 2,000 theaters in the U.S. when Hellboy premieres.

In China, it looks like one studio is gearing up to tackle the feature. Reports suggest a Guangzhou-based company has put in the highest bid for Hellboy so far even though it isn’t known for distributing mainstream flicks. Other studios are now bowing out of the battle due to inflated bidding costs.

If you need a quick refresher on Hellboy, then you can catch-up now. Mike Mignola first created Hellboy back in 1993. The series’ titular demon finds himself brought to Earth by Nazi scientists, but he was recovered by the Allies as a child and raised by the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Hellboy eventually became a member of the BPRD as he grew up, leading him to investigate the supernatural and fight monsters.

The first Hellboy movie hit theaters back in theaters in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army then debuted in 2008. Aside from Perlman, the films also starred Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, John Hurt, and Doug Jones. Hellboy has also appeared in two animated features: Sword of Storms and Blood and Iron.

