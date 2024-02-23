Original Hellraiser Star Doug Bradley Would "Never Say Never" to Returning as Pinhead

Doug Bradley last brought his iconic Cenobite "Pinhead" to life for 2005's Hellraiser: Hellworld, and while 2022's Hellraiser cast Jamie Clayton as the figure, Bradley admitted that he hasn't definitively put the character in his rearview. With no updates about the franchise since the release of the last film, it's entirely unknown what the direction of the franchise will be in the future, so whether an opportunity for Bradley to return could manifest is yet to be seen. Bradley did admit, however, that the heavy prosthetics required to take on the look of the character make such a return seem unlikely, as 40 years have passed since he debuted as the figure.

"I certainly never say never. I've never said I was done with it. I've never said I'm retired from it ... "I'm sensible about these things, too. I was in my mid-30s when I first played the character, and I was just turning 50 when I played him the last time. I ain't in that age range anymore. I'm now in my 70th year, and to some extent I think special effects makeup is a younger man's game," Bradley shared with Bloody Disgusting. The actor did suggest Clive Barker's The Scarlet Gospels would be the best material for him to bring to life, as he expressed, "If we did that, we could maybe present an older Pinhead to be aware of the fact that I am the age I am, that time and gravity does what time and gravity does. An older, darker Pinhead would intrigue me, one not so much in love with the flippant one-liners and the witty comebacks and so forth."

He continued, "That would be the perfect bookend to my life in latex, if I can put it that way ... I've never turned my back completely on the character, but realistically, I think that's probably that, and that's fine. I'm proud of what we did with the movies, and I'm proud of my work in it. I'm cool with being where I am now."

Bradley starred as the iconic Cenobite in the first eight entries in the series, with Stephan Smith Collins playing the role in Hellraiser: Revelations and Paul T. Taylor playing the role in Hellraiser: Judgment.

In addition to 2022's Hellraiser, Halloween trilogy and The Exorcist: Believer director David Gordon Green was at one point developing a TV series focusing on the concept, though no updates have been given on that project in years.

