Henry Cavill Fans Are Loving His Sherlock Holmes Look
On Tuesday morning, Netflix released the first full trailer for its upcoming mystery adventure, Enola Holmes. The film, a Legendary project purchased by Netflix, follows the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, Enola, played by Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown. While the movie is clearly about Enola (it's the titular role), Sherlock has been the one stirring up the most conversation on social media since the trailer's debut. Man of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is taking on the role of the iconic detective in this new film, and the Internet is already in love.
To be fair, there was already more than a little admiration out there for Cavill, who has been growing exponentially in popularity over the last few years. However, in Enola Holmes, he's sporting a much different look than some of his more popular projects.
This Cavill is impeccably-dressed, clean-shaven, and sporting a set of curls on his head that would make even Superman jealous. For many online, this may be the best-looking version of Cavill that has ever appeared on-camera. Then again, The Man From UNCLE may have something to say about that.
Take a look below at what the folks on Twitter think of Cavill's new take on Sherlock Holmes!
That's the Tweet
henry cavill as sherlock holmes that’s it that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/12v5o9bRlV— andre (@nighztwing) August 25, 2020
Sherlock Holmes...but Hot
1. Enola Holmes looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) August 25, 2020
2. I am extremely here for Henry Cavill’s little Superman curl.
3. God bless the casting director who was like “Hear me out for a second... what if Sherlock Holmes was hot?” pic.twitter.com/SwgjZ7LE9k
Very Good
henry cavill as sherlock holmes looks very good but also cartoonishly large in clothes designed for anemic victorian gentlemen pic.twitter.com/ecVuuKSlVr— Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) August 25, 2020
A Whole Man
Henry Cavill is a whole man. pic.twitter.com/RekSkM6bSy— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 25, 2020
Those Curls
henry cavill’s curls in the new enola holmes trailer: ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★ pic.twitter.com/hWiLKOaebA— henry cavill’s curls love bot (@astraIoki) August 25, 2020
Divine
Henry Cavill looks divine throughout this trailer, that's all I have to say. pic.twitter.com/wTO8wwPapE— Nirat (@NiratAnop) August 25, 2020
Aging Like Wine
henry cavill aging like wine pic.twitter.com/fAe9IUljZK— diego (@nightcrcwIer) August 25, 2020
Here For It
I am extremely here for Enola Holmes but also extreeeeeeeeemely here for Henry Cavill’s lil Victorian curl pic.twitter.com/xxDImz2vat— Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) August 25, 2020
King
Still can't believe Henry Cavill is playing 3 ICONIC characters at the same time. King shit!✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/d5dyetXk4D— Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) August 19, 2020
We Can All Agree
I think we can all agree that Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes pic.twitter.com/f385EBioWf— 𝑲𝒆𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑲𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒓 (@keileykaiser) August 25, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.