Henry Cavill Fans Are Loving His Sherlock Holmes Look

On Tuesday morning, Netflix released the first full trailer for its upcoming mystery adventure, Enola Holmes. The film, a Legendary project purchased by Netflix, follows the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, Enola, played by Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown. While the movie is clearly about Enola (it's the titular role), Sherlock has been the one stirring up the most conversation on social media since the trailer's debut. Man of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is taking on the role of the iconic detective in this new film, and the Internet is already in love.

To be fair, there was already more than a little admiration out there for Cavill, who has been growing exponentially in popularity over the last few years. However, in Enola Holmes, he's sporting a much different look than some of his more popular projects.

This Cavill is impeccably-dressed, clean-shaven, and sporting a set of curls on his head that would make even Superman jealous. For many online, this may be the best-looking version of Cavill that has ever appeared on-camera. Then again, The Man From UNCLE may have something to say about that.

Take a look below at what the folks on Twitter think of Cavill's new take on Sherlock Holmes!