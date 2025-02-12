One of 2024’s Highest Rated Horror Movies Gets Streaming Release Date

Horror movie Heretic, which received widespread critical praise when it hit theaters last fall, now has a streaming release date. According to Deadline, the film will debut on Max on March 7th, with an HBO linear premiere set for one day later. Heretic arrives on streaming a little more than four months after it opened on the big screen; the project brought in $57.3 million at the worldwide box office against a production budget of only $10 million. The film never earned the top spot on the box office charts during its time in theaters, but the word-of-mouth means viewers will be looking to check it out at home.

Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Heretic stars Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed, a seemingly kindly gentleman who crosses paths with two young Mormon missionaries who visit his home. Mr. Reed puts the sisters through a twisted test of faith before they are allowed to leave. Heretic went down as one of 2024’s highest-rated horror movies, boasting an impressive 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. In particular, Grant earned much acclaim for his performance; he was nominated for some significant awards, including the BAFTA Award for Best Leading Actor and the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy.

Heretic marked a change of pace for Grant, who is famous for his rom-com roles. While crafting the character of Mr. Reed, Beck and Woods drew from several real-life people, including cult leaders such as Jim Jones and Keith Raniere. The duo was also inspired by atheists, including Christopher Hitchens and Richard Dawkins. When discussing his performance with ComicBook.com, Grant shed light on the character’s backstory, believing that Mr. Reed was “one of those kids who didn’t have enough friends.”

Heretic‘s streaming debut is part of the multi-year agreement between HBO/Max and distributor A24, which was signed back in 2023. Given Heretic‘s level of success, the title seems like it would be a worthy addition to Max’s “No Sleep October” collection that curated the scariest films to watch in the build-up to Halloween. Last year, there was a section specifically for A24’s renowned lineup of horror movies, so Heretic could find a spot in that lineup this year if “No Sleep October” is brought back.

Should Heretic prove to be a sizable draw on streaming, it will give Beck and Woods even more clout when lining up their next project. The film was a nice rebound for the pair, as it earned a much better reception than their previous directorial effort, 65. It’ll be interesting to see what they do as a follow-up; hopefully it will tap into what made Heretic so memorable and deliver another terrifying horror experience.