Henry Cavill's Highlander Reboot Gets Amazing Fan Poster From BossLogic

At long last, the wheels on the latest Highlander reboot have begun to churn forward. Friday afternoon, it was revealed Henry Cavill was in talks to play the movie's lead character in an upcoming relaunch from Chad Stahelski. Though the filmmaker is currently filming John Wick: Chapter 4 and likely won't get to principal photography on Highlander for quite some time, fan artists like the legendary BossLogic are already champing at the bit.

Hours after the reboot casting was announced, BossLogic got to work on a teaser poster featuring Cavill as the titular character. See it for yourself below.

Cavill confirmed the news of his casting Friday night, uploading a post to Instagram to inform fans of his latest franchise.

"I've been a fan of Highlander since I was lad. From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers," Cavill wrote about the '90s television series that starred Adrian Paul. "Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other. Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget."

Summit Entertainment snated up the rights to the franchise in the mid-2000's, and a reboot has been in the works ever since. In 2009, the studio initial tapped Justin Lin (Fast & Furious) to helm a new feature, though he was eventually replaced with Stahelski. Neal H. Moritz, Josh Davis, Amanda Lewis, and Patrick Wachsberger are currently attached to the project as executive producers, as is franchise creator Gregory Widen.

"Summit's film will expand on the original Highlander's core mythology of immortals battling amongst us, hunting each other through the ages by tapping its newly minted creative team to take its re-imagination to new heights," reads a 2009 press release for Lin's Highlander take at the time. "Plans call for the re-imagination to spur a new franchise for the studio."

Naturally, Highlander has yet to set a release timeframe.

