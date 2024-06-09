Hit Man Unsurprisingly Tops Netflix Movie Rankings

Friday saw the release of the first real major Netflix original movie in 2024, and it has unsurprisingly been a quick hit with subscribers. Netflix has had some solid performers in 2024, but none boasting the combination of mass appeal, star power, and critical acclaim as Richard Linklater's latest romp, Hit Man. The film stars Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, an unassuming college professor who begins moonlighting as an undercover hit man-for-hire for the New Orleans police department.

Powell is coming off the hit rom com Anyone But You, which performed very well on Netflix after raking in theatrical money. He's got Twisters hitting the big screen this summer. With all of that energy surrounding the popular actor, Hit Man was positioned to grab a lot of attention from Netflix users, and it has done just that.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Hit Man in the number one overall spot, having taken control of that pole position on Saturday morning. Netflix has a few new hits available right now, like Under Paris and Godzilla Minus One, but they were no match for the arrival of Hit Man.

You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!