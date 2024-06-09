Hit Man Unsurprisingly Tops Netflix Movie Rankings
Glen Powell's Hit Man is the number one movie on the Netflix Top 10.
Friday saw the release of the first real major Netflix original movie in 2024, and it has unsurprisingly been a quick hit with subscribers. Netflix has had some solid performers in 2024, but none boasting the combination of mass appeal, star power, and critical acclaim as Richard Linklater's latest romp, Hit Man. The film stars Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, an unassuming college professor who begins moonlighting as an undercover hit man-for-hire for the New Orleans police department.
Powell is coming off the hit rom com Anyone But You, which performed very well on Netflix after raking in theatrical money. He's got Twisters hitting the big screen this summer. With all of that energy surrounding the popular actor, Hit Man was positioned to grab a lot of attention from Netflix users, and it has done just that.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Hit Man in the number one overall spot, having taken control of that pole position on Saturday morning. Netflix has a few new hits available right now, like Under Paris and Godzilla Minus One, but they were no match for the arrival of Hit Man.
You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Hit Man
"A mild-mannered professor moonlights as a fake hit man in what The New York Times hails as 'one of the year's funniest, sexiest, most enjoyable movies.'"
2. Under Paris
"Paris. A city beloved for its beauty, it's culture, it's culinary delights — but with a dangerous beast at large, this capital is headed for disaster."
3. Wonder
"After being homeschooled all his life, a boy with facial differences attends a traditional school, where he must find friends among his bullies."
4. Home
"A misfit alien named Oh lands on Earth and forms an unlikely friendship with Tip, an adventurous girl on a quest of her own."
5. Crazy Rich Asians
"When she joins her boyfriend on a trip to his native Singapore, Rachel Chu discovers his family's luxurious wealth and faces his disapproving mother."
6. Godzilla Minus One
"In postwar Japan, a traumatized former fighter pilot joins the civilian effort to fight off a massive nuclear-enhanced monster attacking their shores."
7. The LEGO Movie
"After being mistaken for a Master Builder known as the Special, ordinary miniguy Emmet is swept up in an urgent quest to thwart the evil Lord Business."
8. How to Rob a Bank
"He masterminded an unprecedented spree of bank robberies right out of the movies. Who was the daring bandit known as Hollywood? A true-crime documentary."
9. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
10. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."
