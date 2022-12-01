Hobbs & Shaw: "No Discussions" For Fast & Furious Spinoff Sequel Right Now (Exclusive)

Fast & Furious had its first spinoff film release when Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hit theaters in 2019. The film followed Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's titular characters on an adventure which brought them together after they debuted in the main line of Fast & Furious films. Since then, Johnson seems to have parted ways with the franchise in a fairly permanent way. Now, it is confirmed to ComicBook.com that there are "no discussions" about another Hobbs & Shaw movie right now.

Kelly McCormick, a producer on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, is gearing up for the release of Violent Night. The action-packed, gnarly Christmas comedy has gotten top remarks from the ComicBook.com staff. Ahead of Violent Night's release, McCormick connected with ComicBook.com for the exclusive interview seen in the video above where Violent Night insights were shared, in addition to 87North's McCormick and David Leitch's stance on Hobbs & Shaw's future. "We would love to," McCormick said. "There's no conversations at this time." Leitch directed Hobbs & Shaw.

Hobbs & Shaw was not shy about setting up a big bad in the Fast & Furious world. A mysterious character was looming behind-the-scenes but never revealed to the audience aside from a disguised voice. It also brought Ryan Reynolds and Kevn Hart into the Fast saga with new, original characters.

"I do feel like there were a lot of seeds planted to try to create a spinoff in a way that included a Kevin Hart and a Ryan Reynolds and sort of all that kind of stuff," McCormick said. "And that was intentional but not necessarily because we had plans in mind just because it would be fun to have different players for them to play with if anybody or we wanted to go for it in a different way. So, you know, I don't know, I mean Dwayne's a really busy guy and you know, he would be the one to motivate all of that. So, you know, we're ready if he wants to and until then he's just dominating so all power to him."

For now, McCormick is excited for the opportunity to continue telling original stories after working within the boundaries of franchises with titles like Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2. "We are in the rarefied era of being able to get to make originals and then have shown ourselves to be successful in that space a lot of times now," McCormick said, before superstition kicked in and she declared, "Touch wood!"

"I feel that if you are able to do that, you're obligated to do that in a beautiful way, if that makes sense," McCormick went on. "So, I'm not saying that there might not be something that we might jump into, but you know, in my opinion, even Deadpool and Hobbs & Shaw, we were twisting into different parts of those franchises, anyway. That was one of the reasons we chose them, as well, if that makes sense. So it, I think we have to feel like we can put our stamp on something, which if it's a really identifiable franchise is sometimes hard to do and not really very interesting to us."

