Hocus Pocus Star Bette Midler Offers Update on Third Movie

It took thirty years to get Hocus Pocus 2, but it sounds like the third one will be a lot sooner than that.

Bette Midler said in a new interview that they are still "gingerly and gently" developing a third Hocus Pocus movie, just two years after the second dropped on Disney+. Director Anne Fletcher and writer Jen D'Angelo are reportedly coming back for the third movie, which could pit the Sanderson sisters against the town of Salem. While it took 29 years for Hocus Pocus to get a sequel, apparently the second movie performed well enough that Disney had immediate interest in bringing the cast back. As far as anyone knows, Midler and her co-stars have not officially signed on for a threequel.

Midler had previously said that she is "jealous" of actors who get to revisit their favorite character, and that while she doesn't know what a third Hocus Pocus would look like, she would sign on as long as the other key creative talents were on board. Last summer, Disney confirmed it was being developed.

"Now, they're kind of talking about a third, very gingerly and very gently," Midler said on The Jess Cagle Show. "They are. They're talking about a third. The second one was a huge success."

The original Hocus Pocus didn't set the box office on fire, but found a cult following on home video. After being a hit on VHS, it has endured as a cult classic in the vein of Jim Henson's The Labyrinth. A wave of nostalgia for '80s and early '90s movies likely helped bring it back to the attention of Disney, who greenlit a sequel for 2022. Of course, with everyone cutting back on streaming, it's hard to know whether they might aim for a theatrical release should the third movie get made.

"We're still in the story phase, we're still working on it," D'Angelo said earlier this year. "We've been working on some ideas, and it's been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore. We've only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham's mother witch."

