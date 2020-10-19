Hocus Pocus Reunion: Bette Middler Reveals First Look at Sanderson Sisters Back Together

✖

Hocus Pocus is having a reunion and Bette Middler actually revealed the first look at the Sanderson Sisters back together. The star posted an image of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy together on Instagram. The trio is reuniting for Reeses Pieces ahead of the proper revival going down on Disney+. The company actually tried to get some of the hard details locked in before the year got too far underway. However, the pandemic has made things a little bit more complicated on the negotiation front. But, it would seem as though this reunion is going to happen and all the actresses are excited. This short sneak peek is actually great to see because of how happy they all seem to be back together. Halloween is the perfect time to capitalize on Hocus Pocus fever. It will be interesting to see the finished product all together.

“Your 3 fav witches @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET! “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters” is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP #nyrphulaween”

In a previous interview, producer Mick Garris actually talked about how excited he was to be coming back. Getting the entire crew together again is a monster task.

"I'm excited about [the sequel], but I really think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in those roles, those performances, that I think is the key to that movie's long life," Garris told ComicBook.com. "It was only modestly successful when it came out, at best. And I think they are the reasons that it's still around since it came out in 1993. And I would love to see them return in it. I think that's the plan, but I don't know. I heard that that is what's happening, and I believe it's going to be for Disney+, but I'm not involved in it, which is fine. You don't always want to revisit all of the touchstones of your past."

