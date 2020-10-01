Bette Midler Seemingly Confirms Joining Hocus Pocus Sequel, Teases She "Can't Wait to Fly"

✖

Ever since Disney confirmed that it would be developing a follow-up adventure to 1993's Hocus Pocus, the big question has been if we could expect to see the return of the Sanderson Sisters, with actress Bette Midler's recent comments to Entertainment Tonight seemingly confirming that she will be returning for the new film. Given the coronavirus pandemic, any sort of substantial development on the picture heading into any stage of production will likely be delayed, but any sort of confirmation about the original star returning for the new project will surely excite fans, even if it could be a while before such a project will be unveiled.

When discussing her interest in the new film, Midler claimed she was "absolutely" interested in reprising her role as Winifred Sanderson, while adding, "I can't wait to fly!"

When asked more explicitly about the return, she seemingly confirmed her involvement in the new film, by noting, "We're just talking logistics."

These comments from Midler would apparently confirm reports from earlier this year that claimed Midler and co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy were all involved in talks to reprise their roles for the new film, yet the pandemic had forced those negotiations to take place over Zoom meetings.

The original film debuted in the summer of 1993, shortly after the release of Jurassic Park, and was largely a disappointment. Despite those initial setbacks, broadcasts of the film grew in popularity in subsequent years, with the Disney-owned Freeform often honoring the film with repeated airings throughout October. Not only has the film now become a classic for a new generation, but audiences who grew up with the adventure have become major consumers of merchandise, with retailers often honoring the film annually as we head towards the Halloween season.

Fans aren't the only ones who will be excited by the return of the original stars, as writer Mick Garris detailed that the key to the movie's longevity is those performances.

"I'm excited about [the sequel], but I really think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in those roles, those performances, that I think is the key to that movie's long life," Garris shared with ComicBook.com. "It was only modestly successful when it came out, at best. And I think they are the reasons that it's still around since it came out in 1993. And I would love to see them return in it. I think that's the plan, but I don't know. I heard that that is what's happening, and I believe it's going to be for Disney+, but I'm not involved in it, which is fine. You don't always want to revisit all of the touchstones of your past."

