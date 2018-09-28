‘Holmes And Watson’ Trailer Released

Sherlock Holmes and Watson are returning to the big screen, but it isn’t the pairing you might have expected.

Welcome to Holmes & Watson, the new comedy from Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Ferrell and Reilly have teamed up in fan favorites like Talladega Nights and Step Brothers, and now they’re taking on the world of Sherlock Holmes in the first official trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Holmes & Watson, the detective duo discovers a body in Buckingham Palace, which turns out to be a warning from a mysterious person named Moriarty (Ralph Fiennes). He says they have four days to solve the case or the Queen will die, so the duo set out to try and unravel the mystery since Watson has a huge crush on the Queen. They’ll use Sherlock’s immense crime-solving mind and his ability of disguise to do it, though the disguises do leave a bit to be desired.

Evidently, Watson is also a skilled inventor, as it seems he created the world’s first selfie stick. Didn’t know that little historical tidbit did ya!

You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

At one point the project was going to have Ferrell alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, but that fell through, allowing for Ferrell to reteam with Reilly. The two also starred alongside each other in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Sherlock Holmes has been an active property over the past 10 years, with the Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law film version still awaiting a sequel while the BBC Sherlock is still going strong. There was also the NBC show Elementary.

Holmes & Watson is directed by Etan Cohen and stars Will Ferrell (Holmes), John C. Reilly (Watson), Rebecca Hall (Dr. Grace Hart), Ralph Fiennes (Moriarty), Kelly Macdonald (Mrs. Hudson), Lauren Lapkus (Millie), Hugh Laurie (Mycroft), Noah Jupe (Doxy), Pam Ferris (Queen Victoria), Bella Ramsey (Flotsam), Rob Brydon (Inspector Lestrade), and Bronson Webb (Jonathan Nightingale).

The official description for Holmes & Watson can be found below.

“The Step Brothers are reunited – this time playing the world’s greatest consulting detective and his loyal biographer – as Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star as Holmes & Watson.”

Holmes & Watson hits theaters this Christmas.