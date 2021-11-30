Home Alone 3 Trends As Fans Debate Franchise Ranking

Home Alone 3 is trending on social media and fans are debating where it sits in the franchise. Barstool Sports did a ranking of Christmas movies and the third entry ended up higher than the second film. That caused quite a stir among Holiday movie fans. Other titles included It’s A Wonderful Life and Elf. But, almost all of the wild posts about the list kept coming back to Home Alone 3. You can check out some of the carnage for yourself down below. (Also look at the list in total as there are some interesting films that made the cut too.)

Comicbook.com actually spoke with Dan Mazer about reviving this beloved franchise. He understands what kind of attention a name like Home Alone brings.

I question whether Home Alone 3 actually exists. I have yet to meet one person that’s actually seen it. pic.twitter.com/l4dEpkr92B — GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) November 30, 2021

“Obviously it’s one of the most beloved films of our generation and the legacy of that obviously weighed relatively heavy,” Mazer explained. “I remember as we were just about to get ready to shoot, that Netflix series, The Movies That Made Us, came out. And they chose four movies from history to say, ‘These are the most iconic movies,’ and Home Alone was one of them. It was like, ‘Oh, okay. Really? Okay, good. No pressure there then.’”

“But the truth is that, in my career, such as it is – if you can call it such a thing. If in the loose collection of films that I happen to have made, the one thing that I’m sort of resolute about is taking risks and trying things that feel a bit dangerous and probably a bit foolish,” the filmmaker continued. “I wanted to take this on, not least because when I was given the script by Streeter [Seidell] and Mikey [Day], I just thought it was brilliant and I thought it was really funny. I thought it paid homage to the original without seeming like just a retread. It felt fresh, it felt new, it felt relevant, it felt like it was coming from a different perspective, and above all else, it was just really funny and really emotional and really effective. It worked as a story and as a filmmaker, as a director, that’s all that I look for. And to me it’s very rare. So I tried to put the pressure of the legacy slightly behind me and concentrate on what was on the page.”

Which of the Home Alone movies is your favorite? Let us know down in the comments!

Real laughter

The only Home Alone 3 I am willing to accept. pic.twitter.com/BXx4DBnE8R — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) November 30, 2021

Fun fact

I don't get the hate for Home Alone 3. I actually like the movie. Plus, the traps are hilarious to see and painful. Oh, and we get the first appearance of Scarlet Johannsen, before she became Black Widow. https://t.co/UPOHZ4VtyT — MegamanNG (@MegamanRA) November 30, 2021

Pretty much

They: Home Alone 3 is better than Home Alone 2.



Everyone else:

pic.twitter.com/u7lxmiAQWg — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) November 30, 2021

Some people just love it

I'll never understand why people hate Home Alone 3 so much. We get a great cast and classic home alone humor. pic.twitter.com/L5aWq0EUHI — Film Optix Podcast (@FilmOptix) November 28, 2021

Some fire takes

I mean having Home Alone 3 on the list to begin with invalidates it. https://t.co/wmRJPRMsmV — Frank Ojeda (@UCLADodgerFrank) November 30, 2021

Comedy

Whoever ranked "Home Alone 3" above home alone 2 pic.twitter.com/6VbARws2Jn — Matthew reist (@ReistMatthew) November 30, 2021

Not hard to imagine

I didn't even know about the existence of Home Alone 3 'til today! 😳 — Melissa ✝️💙 (@i_am_melise) November 30, 2021

Jokes everywhere