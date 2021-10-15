Halloween Kills Streaming: How to Watch the New Halloween Movie Online Now

Halloween comes early as Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney) return in Halloween Kills, now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. The new movie, a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original and director David Gordon Green’s 40-years-later continuation Halloween, pits Laurie and the terrorized town of Haddonfield against the masked murderer known as The Shape on Halloween night 2018. Here’s where to watch Halloween Kills online at home and for free if you’re a Peacock Premium subscriber:

Halloween Kills Streaming: Where to Watch the New Halloween Movie Online

Halloween Kills is now streaming exclusively on Peacock TV, the NBCUniversal streaming service. Beginning October 15, the new movie is available to stream on Peacock Premium at no additional cost to subscribers for 60 days.

Is Halloween Kills Free to Watch on Peacock?

Peacock has an ad-supported Free Peacock tier, but only Premium ($4.99 per month) or ad-free Premium Plus ($9.99) subscribers can stream Halloween Kills without an additional fee for the next 60 days. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here.

What Devices Can Stream Halloween Kills?

The following devices and platforms are supported by Peacock:

TV: Android TV, Apple TV, COX, Fire TV, LG TV, Roku , Samsung, Vizio , Xfinity

Computer: Chrome OS, macOS, Windows PC

Mobile & Tablet: Android Phones & Tablets, Fire Tablet, iPhone and iPad

Game Consoles: PlayStation, Xbox

What Is Halloween Kills About?

According to the official synopsis from Blumhouse and Miramax: “An injured Laurie Strode inspires a vigilante mob to hunt down unstoppable killer Michael Myers and end his reign of terror once and for all.”

How Long Is Halloween Kills?

Halloween Kills has a running time of 1 hour and 46 minutes. The movie is Rated R for “language, grisly images, some drug use, and strong bloody violence.”

Read ComicBook‘s spoiler-free review of Halloween Kills.

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, and Anthony Michael Hall, Halloween Kills is now playing in theaters and streaming exclusively on Peacock TV.

