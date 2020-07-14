Peacock: Cost, Content, and Everything You Need to Know About the New Service

Within the last nine months, both Disney and WarnerMedia have launched their own standalone streaming services in the form of Disney+ and HBO Max. It seems like all of the major entertainment companies are going after the streaming-based future, and now NBCUniversal is getting in on the action. The company is launching its new Peacock service in the United States on Wednesday, July 15th, giving TV and movie fans yet another service to think about. This service will be home to many of NBC and Universal Pictures' properties, eventually becoming the exclusive streaming home of titles like The Office. However, not everything will be available right at launch, and there may be some confusion amongst potential subscribers as to what they will actually be able to see. What is Peacock? How much will it cost? How does it work? There are going to be lots of questions surrounding this new launch, especially since Peacock will use a tier-based system that is unlike most other streaming services out there. Fortunately, we've got all of the information you need to get you started with the new service. Take a look below at our handy streaming guide for Peacock, which explains how much the service will cost, where you can watch it, and what will be available to stream.

Tiers & Pricing Peacock will offer multiple different tiers of its service for users to enjoy. There is a basic free tier of content that will be available to everyone without any sort of monthly fee. That tier will include over half of Peacock's content, along with ad breaks throughout movies and shows. The Peacock Premium tier will cost just $4.99 per month and includes the entirety of Peacock's catalogue, including its slate of originals. However, this tier still includes ads. For an extra $5 each month, on top of the premium subscription, you can remove ads entirely. So for the most advanced version of Peacock available, you'll be spending about $10 each month.

Where to Stream NBCUniversal has yet to strike a deal with Roku or Amazon, so the service won't be available to stream on those devices. Here are the devices that will be compatible with Peacock at launch: Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Apple iPhones and iPads

Google Chromecast

Android devices

Microsoft Xbox One

Sony PlayStation 4 (Starting July 20th)

Web browsers

Vizio SmartCast TVs

LG Smart TVs

Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex

Cox's Contour TV

Originals As is the case with most other streaming services, Peacock will have its own slate of original movies and TV shows. These originals include reboots of Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. However, many of those shows won't be ready for launch. The launch-day slate of originals includes Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, DreamWorks Where's Waldo?, DreamWorks Cleopatra In Space, and Curious George. If you want to watch any of the Peacock originals, you'll have to pay a monthly fee for the premium tier. They won't be available on the free version.

Free Movies Movies available on the free tier of Peacock include The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Tully, Phantom Thread, The Interpreter, American Psycho, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, The Blair Witch Project, The Mummy, Joe, Fletch, Fletch Lives, The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, Fear, Psycho, Do the Right Thing, Howard the Duck, Billy Elliot, The Birds, Willie, Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas, The Last House On The Left, I Am Ali, In The Name of the Father, Lone Ranger, The Hitcher, Law Abiding Citizen, The Sting, What Dreams May Come, Fried Green Tomatoes, One True Thing, Gosford Park, Dracula and Dragnet.

Free TV Shows TV shows available on the free tier of Peacock include 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, The Johnny Carson Show, The Carol Burnett Show, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Everybody Hates Chris, Friday Night Lights, Downton Abbey, Parenthood, Monk, Heroes, Psych, The Game, Suits, Sacred Lies, Royal Pains, Battlestar Galactica, Columbo, Hunter, The Rockford Files, Dateline, 21 Jump Street, Highlander, Leave It To Beaver, Munsters, Murder She Wrote, Below Deck, Southern Charm, Chrisley Knows Best, Botched, Flipping Out, Million Dollar Listing New York, Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, Real Housewives of Dallas, Jay Leno's Garage, Shahs of Sunset, Undercover Boss, Top Chef Masters, Hell's Kitchen, Hollywood Game Night, American Ninja Warrior Jr., Kong, The Animated Series, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Fievel's American Tails, Woody Woodpecker, Betty en NY, I Love Jenni, Reina De Corazones, The Riveras, Preso No. 1, Caso Cerrado, El Baron, El Chema, Larrymania, Perro Amor, Mi Familia Perfecta, Quien es Quien, Victoria, and Donde Esta Elisa.

Premium Movies The premium tier of Peacock will include movies such as Shrek, Lone Survivor, Ted, Identity Thief, Children of Men, Charlie Wilson's War, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Frankenstein, Kicking and Screaming, Larry Crowne, and You, Me & Dupree.