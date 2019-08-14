Hugh Grant Believes Paddington 2 May Be the Best Film He’s Ever Been In

Hugh Grant is known for many films, mostly romantic comedies, including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jone’s Diary, About a Boy, and Love Actually. Grant has been acting since the early ’80s, but one of his more recent roles, Paddington 2, earned him some great attention, including a BAFTA Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Grant played the villainous Pheonix Buchanan in the movie, and according to a recent interview with Vanity Fair, he believes it might be the best film he’s ever made.

“I was presenting I think at the Golden Globes, and they do that thing when you walk out, and they say, ‘From the forthcoming Paddington 2, Hugh Grant.’ And someone showed me Twitter afterwards, and it was…people were full of derision. ‘Christ, has it come to that. Poor old Hugh. Paddington 2. Sequel to a kids film.’”

Grant added with a smile, “It’s particularly annoying in the case of Paddington 2, because I genuinely believe it may be the best film I’ve ever been in.”

Grant isn’t the only person to give such high praise to a kids’ movie sequel about a CGI bear. In fact, it is one of the rare films to have a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was nominated for two other BAFTAs, including Outstanding British Film of the Year and Best Adapted Screenplay. When the Oscar nominees rolled around, many fans were shocked it didn’t receive any recognition.

While some of us with always hold Grant’s rom-com performances nearest and dearest to our hearts, we can’t imagine he’s ever had more fun than playing the villain in Paddington 2, and we love knowing that he loves it.

Paddington 2 was directed by Paul King and also stars Ben Whishaw, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Michael Gambon, Imelda Staunton, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Brendan Gleeson.

Grant’s next project is The Undoing from Susanne Bier (Bird Box, The Night Manager), an upcoming HBO series that is also set to feature Nicole Kidman, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda De Angelis, Michael Devine, Noma Dumezweni, Lily Rabe, Edgar Ramírez, Donald Sutherland, and more.

Paddington 2 is currently available to stream with an HBO subscription.