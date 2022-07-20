Every Movie Leaving Hulu in August 2022

Hulu recently released the lineup of films and TV shows making their way to its streaming roster in the month of August, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to be excited about. Unfortunately, that August newsletter also bore some bad news. In addition to the titles heading to Hulu over the next few weeks, there are also quite a few movies set to exit the streaming service.

One of the most perplexing August exits belongs to Despicable Me. The Illumination hit and its sequel are both coming to Hulu on August 1st, but they're also both set to leave the service just 30 days later.

The final day of August will also see The Expendables films leave Hulu, along with Blazing Saddles, Hot Fuzz, Taken, Talladega Nights, 30 Minutes or Less, and several others.

Here's the complete list of titles leaving Hulu in August:

August 10

ALIVE AND KICKING (2016)

August 14

THE SHAPE OF WATER (2017)

August 15

BEHIND YOU (2020)

August 16

LOGAN LUCKY (2017)

August 19

DAFFODILS (2020)

UNACKNOWLEDGED (2017)

August 25

DISOBEDIENCE (2017)

August 26

CHAOS WALKING (2021)

August 31

30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011)

THE 6TH DAY (2000)

A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)

THE AMERICAN (2010)

AN EDUCATION (2009)

BECAUSE I SAID SO (2007)

BEWITCHED (2005)

BLAZING SADDLES (1974)

CABIN FEVER (2003)

COUNTRY STRONG (2010)

DEMOLITION MAN (1993)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

THE EXPENDABLES (2010)

THE EXPENDABLES 2 (2012)

THE EXPENDABLES 3 (2014)

FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001)

GET LOW (2010)

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004)

HOT FUZZ (2007)

IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993)

INSIDIOUS (2011)

MAID IN MANHATTAN (2002)

MARGIN CALL (2011)

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011)

MONEY TRAIN (1995)

MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS (2010)

OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)

PLEASE STAND BY (2017)

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

RV (2006)

SCHOOL DAZE (1988)

SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997)

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)

THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001)

TAKEN (2009)

TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (2006)

THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998)

UNSTOPPABLE (2010)

UNTRACEABLE (2008)

VACANCY (2007)

THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)

WEEKEND AT BERNIE'S (1989)

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)

THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)

YOUR HIGHNESS (2011)

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005)

