The Best Slasher Movie of 2023 Just Returned to Streaming on Hulu

Halloween is still a few weeks away, but Hulu is prepping its library for those scary movie nights. The Disney-owned streamer has been updating its library throughout August 2025, and it just added the best slasher movie in recent years. The subgenre had its heyday in the 1980s, but the 2020s have led to a resurgence of slashers. Iconic franchises like Scream and Halloween have been revived to plenty of box office success, and new titles like Terrifier and In a Violent Nature have breathed new life into genre. 2023 saw one of the best entries into the slasher subgenre yet, and it’s now streaming on Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After watching August horror additions such as The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Ready Or Not, Hulu subscribers should add Thanksgiving to their watchlists. Eli Roth’s 2023 slasher started streaming on Hulu on August 17th, 2025. It’s unclear how long the movie will be available to stream on the platform. Based on a fictitious trailer from 2007’s Grindhouse, Thanksgiving is set Plymouth, Massachusetts, the birthplace of the titular holiday, a year after a Black Friday riot ended in tragedy. A mysterious killer in a John Carver mask terrorizes the town, picking off victims one by one in a series of revenge killings. The movie stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon.

Play video

Why You Should Watch Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving was both a critical and commercial success. The movie premiered in theaters on November 17, 2023 and grossed more than $46 million against a production budget of just $15 million. That number didn’t quite match other horror releases of the year, but does make it one of the most successful more successful spinoffs of the original Grindhouse film. Thanksgiving was also well-received by critics and the audience, and holds an 84% critics’ score and 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, high numbers for a horror movie. The film performed so well that a Thanksgiving sequel was greenlit, making now a perfect time to revisit the original film.

Thanksgiving was so well received because it is a solid slasher and one of the few horror films set on a holiday. The movie’s chaotic, action-packed opening sequence sets the tone for the rest of the film, which features some of the most creative and gruesome kills. Thanksgiving is not the scariest slasher out there, but the whodunnit mystery at its core combined with the movie’s more humorous elements makes it a truly fun and unforgettable watch that is easy to rewatch time and time again.

Other Horror Movies Now On Hulu

Hulu’s August 2025 newsletter includes several horror additions just in time for the start of spooky seasons. In addition to several upcoming arrivals – Eenie Meanie (August 22), Little Bites (August 26), and Hell of a Summer (August 29) – numerous horror movies are freshly streaming on the platform. See the list of horror titles newly streaming on Hulu below.

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

One Hour Photo

Ready Or Not

Resident Evil: Extinction

Take Shelter

The Monkey

Thanksgiving