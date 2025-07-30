Hulu Now Streaming 2024 Animated Movie With 95% Rotten Tomatoes Score

An animated movie from last year has made its way onto Hulu. The stop-motion film with an R-rating was released in October of last year by IFC Films. The movie, Memoir of a Snail, did not fare all that well at the box office domestically, earning just $669,798 throughout its theatrical run stateside. The critically acclaimed movie did, however, find success internationally where it raked in $6.9 million, to bring the film’s worldwide total to $7.6 million overall on a reported $4.5 million production budget. Now, those who were unable to see the movie on the big screen can stream it at home thanks to Hulu.

As of Tuesday, July 29th, Memoir of a Snail is now streaming on Hulu. The film earned an impressive 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with one-hundred and forty-three reviews from critics. The general census among critics is that Memoir of a Snail is a “deft, heartfelt tale,” and audiences seemed to agree, with audiences giving the movie an 82% on the popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was written and directed by Adam Elliot, and it stars Jacki Weaver as Pinky, Sarah Snook as Grace Pudel, Eric Bana as James the Magistrate, Saxon Wright as Bert, Dominique Pinon as Percy Pudel, and Adam Elliot as Denise Floyd.

The stop-motion movie centers on Grace Pudel, who is a snail-collecting, book-loving misfit, that falls into a series of misfortunes after she is separated from her twin brother, Gilbert, after a tragic death. While Gilbert continues to reach out to Grace following their separation, their inability to see each other leaves Grace to turn her attention toward her obsessions, resulting in her obsessively purchasing and hoarding any snail-themed products and collectibles she finds. Grace ultimately befriends an elderly woman named Pinky, who always finds silver linings in her life despite some misfortunes, and eventually becomes a foster mother to Grace.

Without Gilbert, though, Grace continues to grow depressed, even with Pinky helping to raise her into her teens. As she grows up, Grace eventually falls in love, her life takes a more depressing turn, one that will ultimately change her life forever. It’s a bittersweet memoir, one that features a love of snails, books, and guinea pigs. It’s not a movie meant for a younger audience, as it does deal with life and death, as well as abuse at the hands of adults. Despite its dark topics, though, Memoir of a Snail is said to be both heartbreaking and comedic, for those that enjoy dark humor.

Along with now being available to stream on Hulu, Memoir of a Snail is also available for purchase on Blu-Ray and DVD. Fans eager to check out more from writer and director Adam Elliot can also check out Mary & Max on Hulu, which was released in 2009. That stop-motion film, like Memoir of a Snail, was also well-received among critics and earned a 96% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. He has also directed a slew of stop-motion shorts, including Uncle, Cousin, Brother, and Harvie Krumpet.