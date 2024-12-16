Last Call For Wallace & Gromit Complete Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray Set

The Clay Duo, Wallace & Gromit, just got their own complete 4K Ultra HD Box Set! Fans will be happy to learn their British favs got the 4K upgrade for these four original specials; A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, and A Matter of Loaf or Death. Also included in the Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection 4K Blu-ray set are all ten original shorts and the Academy Award winning feature-length film, Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. There are even some fun extras like stickers and a 28-page booklet.

Tag along for an adventure with this kooky pair in a quality you’ve never seen before, but you’ll have to be quick because only 5000 copies will be produced. Orders begin in October, so there’s no telling how many are left at this point. The collection launched on December 10th and can now be ordered here on Amazon with a 17% discount ($99.99). Hopefully, they’ll stick around long enough for you to grab one with the discount for the holidays. A full breakdown of the details and special features can be found below.

Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection 4K Blu-ray

Special features and extras include:

Peter Lord & Nick Park Interview / Audio Commentaries

“The Amazing World Of Wallace & Gromit”

“Inside The Wrong Trousers”

A Close Shave – How They Did It

The Making Of A Matter Of Loaf And Death – How They Donut

When Wallace Met Harvey

Picture Gallery

Invention Blueprints

28-Page Booklet

Stickers

New Wallace & Gromit Movie

Fans of the iconic duo must be aware of their new movie, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl! Their newest adventure is all about “Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions”. His concern proves justified when “Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own.”

The full-length film will bring back Wallace & Gromit director Nick Park, who will co-direct alongside Merlin Crossingham. The screenplay is also co-written by Nick Park and Mark Burton.

Longtime followers of these cheese-lovers’ adventures might also be excited to see a familiar face in the upcoming film… fans will be sure to recognize the beady eyes of Feathers McGraw! The dastardly villain will be making a come-back in his first appearance since 1993’s The Wrong Trousers. Who know what scheme he’s got cooking for our favorite pair of friends, but we’ll be tuned in to find out.

The new stop-motion animated film will still be produced by the original animation studio, Aardman Animation, who has worked with Netflix in the past to bring fans A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and the short film, Robin Robin.

The BBC will be releasing the film in the UK this Christmas, followed by a global premiere on Netflix.