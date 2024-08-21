Every Movie Leaving Hulu in September 2024

Hulu’s got some changes coming to its streaming lineup in September. We’re still nearly two weeks away from the arrival of the new month, but Hulu got a head start this week by revealing its monthly newsletter, letting subscribers know all of September’s additions and exits.
On one hand, the list of exiting movies in September is smaller than usual, meaning fans are losing less than they’re used to. That said, there are still dozens of titles exiting the service over the course of the month. Films like Theater Camp and V/H/S are among the most popular titles set to leave.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Hulu next month:
September 4th
The Estate
September 11th
Call Jane
September 12th
Around the World in 80 Days (2021)
September 13th
Higher Power
Theater Camp
September 14th
Alan Partridge
Cosmos
The Dustwalker
Freakonomics
I Give It a Year
The Mandela Effect
This Mountain Life
Lemon
Red Dog
Results
The Rest of Us
White God
2 Days in New York
September 15th
Lullaby
September 19th
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquait
September 20th
Inu-Oh
September 29th
Nitram
September 30th
The ABCs of Death
The ABCs of Death 2
All My Puny Sorrows
Bad Milo!
Buffaloed
Dashcam
Honeymoon (2014)
I Am Number Four
I Saw the Devil
Jack and Diane
Marrowbone
Satanic (2016)
Splinter
The Tank
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
V/H/S: Viral
Vanishing on 7th Street
XX
Coming Soon to Hulu
The monthly newsletter from Hulu also revealed the full lineup of movies and shows hitting the streaming service in September. While most days throughout the month will have some new additions, no single day lineup is as hefty as September 1st. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles hitting the service on the first day of September:
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 24
27 Dresses
A Glitch in the Matrix
A Good Day to Die Hard
Amsterdam
Bandidas
Bedtime Stories
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Breaking Up
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2
Date Night
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dead Poets Society
Deliver Us From Evil
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Dr. Dolittle 2
Enough Said
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Freaky Friday
Hannah Montana the Movie
High School Musical
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Independence Day
Jennifer’s Body
Live Free or Die Hard
The Lizzie Mcguire Movie
Mean Girls (2004)
Mothering Sunday
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Never Been Kissed
The Pacifier
Pearl Harbor
The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Princess Protection Program
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Roommate
See How They Run
Sicario
Snatch
Straw Dogs (2011)
Super 8
Superbad
Us (2019)