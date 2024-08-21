Every Movie Leaving Hulu in September 2024

Hulu’s got some changes coming to its streaming lineup in September. We’re still nearly two weeks away from the arrival of the new month, but Hulu got a head start this week by revealing its monthly newsletter, letting subscribers know all of September’s additions and exits.

On one hand, the list of exiting movies in September is smaller than usual, meaning fans are losing less than they’re used to. That said, there are still dozens of titles exiting the service over the course of the month. Films like Theater Camp and V/H/S are among the most popular titles set to leave.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Hulu next month:

September 4th

The Estate

September 11th

Call Jane

September 12th

Around the World in 80 Days (2021)

September 13th

Higher Power

Theater Camp

September 14th

Alan Partridge

Cosmos

The Dustwalker

Freakonomics

I Give It a Year

The Mandela Effect

This Mountain Life

Lemon

Red Dog

Results

The Rest of Us

White God

2 Days in New York

September 15th

Lullaby

September 19th

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquait

September 20th

Inu-Oh

September 29th

Nitram

September 30th

The ABCs of Death

The ABCs of Death 2

All My Puny Sorrows

Bad Milo!

Buffaloed

Dashcam

Honeymoon (2014)

I Am Number Four

I Saw the Devil

Jack and Diane

Marrowbone

Satanic (2016)

Splinter

The Tank

V/H/S

V/H/S 2

V/H/S: Viral

Vanishing on 7th Street

XX

Coming Soon to Hulu

The monthly newsletter from Hulu also revealed the full lineup of movies and shows hitting the streaming service in September. While most days throughout the month will have some new additions, no single day lineup is as hefty as September 1st. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles hitting the service on the first day of September:

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 24

27 Dresses

A Glitch in the Matrix

A Good Day to Die Hard

Amsterdam

Bandidas

Bedtime Stories

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Breaking Up

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2

Date Night

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Dead Poets Society

Deliver Us From Evil

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Dr. Dolittle 2

Enough Said

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Freaky Friday

Hannah Montana the Movie

High School Musical

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Independence Day

Jennifer’s Body

Live Free or Die Hard

The Lizzie Mcguire Movie

Mean Girls (2004)

Mothering Sunday

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Never Been Kissed

The Pacifier

Pearl Harbor

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Princess Protection Program

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Roommate

See How They Run

Sicario

Snatch

Straw Dogs (2011)

Super 8

Superbad

Us (2019)