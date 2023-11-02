The Hunger Games Producers Address Jennifer Lawrence Returning as Katniss

The four films in The Hunger Games franchise were Jennifer Lawrence's breakout projects, as her Katniss Everdeen became a cinematic icon in the 2010s. The franchise is returning with the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and with the film taking place decades before Katniss was even born, it means we won't see Lawrence in the adventure, and even producer Nina Jacobson and director Francis Lawrence doubt we would ever see Katniss get a sequel, as they both believe that the character's journey came to an end. If author Suzanne Collins were to craft a novel about Katniss, however, there's more likelihood that such a story could be adapted for the big screen. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes lands in theaters on November 17th.

"If Suzanne has something to say, then she'll write a book about it," Jacobson shared with Yahoo! Entertainment about getting more Katniss. "Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete. And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete. But if that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled. But really any chance to be back in this world, and lead with Francis and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about."

Director Lawrence, who helmed three of the original movies, echoed Jacobson's reaction, yet also noted that if such an opportunity were to present itself, he'd gladly direct actor Lawrence in another Katniss outing.

"What I've always loved is that Suzanne usually writes these things because she has a thematic idea she wants to explore," the director detailed. "So I think that if for whatever reason she had some thematic idea that made sense to tell another Katniss story, I'd be in, and then I'm sure Jen would be in. But it really all comes from theme and idea, and Suzanne."

The trilogy of original books -- The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay -- were released between 2008 and 2010. It would be a decade before Collins would release The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, so while there might not currently be plans for spending more time with Katniss in any medium, it's not something that can be ruled out entirely.

