New Hunger Games Movie Officially Adds Elle Fanning as a Fan-Favorite Character

The new Hunger Games movie, directed by Francis Lawrence, is set to hit theatres in November next year, and it looks like Elle Fanning will have a big part to play in the adaptation. Fanning, an Emmy nominee known for her warmth and impeccable acting, is joining the already star-studded cast to play a character beloved by fans since her very introduction: Effie Trinket, portrayed to perfection by Elizabeth Banks in the previous The Hunger Games movies. The new film, titled The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, will be adapting Suzanne Collins’ bestselling book of the same name. The story starts 24 years before Katniss’ nightmarish adventures, right before the 50th Hunger Games is set to begin. We follow a youthful Haymitch Abernathy, a participant in the deadly games, with young Effie joining Haymitch as his stylist.

It was also revealed that Molly McCann and Iona Bell have been cast to play the roles of Louella and Lou Lou, respectively. Fanning will also be joining other previously announced cast members like Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Ben Wang as Wyatt, McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, and Lili Taylor as Mags.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters November 20, 2026. pic.twitter.com/zm4LIkN8eb — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) May 20, 2025

The latest installment of Collins’ dystopian young adult series hit shelves on March 18th this year. The book itself travels over two decades back in time, to the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games. Also known as the Second Quarter Quell, these games were especially dangerous since twice the usual number of tributes fought for a shot at survival. Amidst this madness, a 16-year-old Haymitch is chosen among the tributes.

So far, the Hunger Games franchise has released 5 movies, earning over $3.3 billion at the box office. The sixth film of the series will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every movie since the first one came out in 2012, from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force will be producing the film, while Cameron MacConomy is its executive producer.

Elle Fanning’s recent projects include the Oscar-nominated Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. She’s also in Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, which releases this week. Upcoming projects include David E. Kelley’s Apple TV+ production Margo’s Got Money Troubles and Predator: Badlands, which will be hitting theatres on November 7th this year.