Marvel Fans Have Perfect X-Men Fancast for Hunter Schafer (and She Responds)

Marvel Studios has been gradually laying the groundwork for the X-Men to make their grand appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Disney (which owns Marvel Studios) has had the X-Men film rights for some time now, the focus has been on the Multiverse Saga. But with that coming to a close with 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, it’s said that Marvel Studios plans to turn its attention to the X-Men, and to do so in a massive way. There has not been any official word on who’s been cast as Marvel’s Merry Mutants, that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing who they think would play their favorite characters. One of those fancasts is Euphoria star Hunter Schafer as Raven Darkhölme / Mystique.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And apparently, this fancast has even reached the actress herself, who seems very open to the idea. ET caught up with Schafer for a red carpet interview at the recent SAG Awards and was asked if she saw fans suggest her for the role of the shapeshifting mutant, to which she responded, “I did see! My dad texted me about that, yeah. Yeah, that would be cool. These fan casts come around every once in a while and it’s always very sweet and always for characters that I really like.”

Schafer has also appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as Tigris Snow, the horror film Cuckoo, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness. She is currently filming her role in the upcoming Amazon miniseries, Blade Runner 2099.

Obviously, Schafer’s comments are far from a confirmation of her involvement in Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men projects. However, rumors have been swirling around that the studio is looking for younger actors to play mutants, so there might be a possibility that we see Schafer playing Mystique.

Previously, Mystique was played by Rebecca Romijn in the first X-Men trilogy, and played by Jennifer Lawrence in the subsequent series.

Other rumors state that Sadie Sink (of Stranger Things fame) is being considered for Jean Grey, with Jack Champion and Harris Dickinson as frontrunners for Scott Summers / Cyclops. Also, Ayo Edebiri is said to be a contender for Ororo Munroe / Storm, Julia Butters is supposedly lined up to play Kitty Pryde, Margaret Qualley may be playing Rogue, and Denzel Washington is supposedly in consideration for the role of Magneto.

And as for more fancasts, Javier Bardem is a favorite to play Nathaniel Essex, aka Mister Sinister. The beloved supervillain was hinted at multiple times in Fox’s X-Men films, but Disney acquired the studio before he could make his debut, leaving all of those plot threads dangling.

Who do you want to see in Marvel Studios’ future X-Men films? Sound off in the comments below!