I Know What You Did Last Summer Star Claims “I Never Lied” About Surprise Return for Reboot

Sony recently released its reboot of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, which sees original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprise their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson, respectively. Prior to the film’s release, fans were curious if other franchise stars, such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, or Brandy Norwood, would return to reprise their roles. When asked if she would join her husband for the reboot, Gellar was quick to note that her character, Helen Shivers, had died in the first movie, telling fans “I’m dead.” Which is why it was surprising to see Gellar return for the reboot in a dream sequence. However, as Gellar says in an Instagram post, she never lied — her character is still very much dead.

“Spoiler alert ‼️ Helen Shivers is still dead. When anyone asked me if I was going to be in the new [I Know What You Did Last Summer movie] I never lied,” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote alongside a handful of photos from her return. “I always answered, “I am dead.” And honestly, I didn’t see how I could be in the movie until Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Sam Lansky pitched me that crazy dream sequence with Madelyn Cline. I still can’t believe we were able to keep is a secret. Long live dead Helen Shivers the OG Croaker Queen.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar starred as Helen Shivers in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer movie released in 1997. She starred alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe. Muse Watson, who has since starred in Prison Break and NCIS, played Benjamin Willis, the vengeful Fisherman who ultimately kills off Gellar’s character after the group of teen friends try to cover up an accidental manslaughter. Gellar’s return as Helen in the reboot is in a dream sequence featuring Danica Richards (played by Madelyn Cline). It takes place after Danica is taken into police custody and shows Helen holding the hook as she places Danica for the death of Wyatt. The nightmare dream sequence leaves Danica questioning her own guilt and fear.

Following its opening weekend, Sony’s reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer has so far taken in $25.04 million worldwide. The original movie took in an impressive $72.5 million worldwide, enough to kickstart a franchise that included I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in 1998, and the straight-to-DVD I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. The franchise also received a television series in 2021 from Prime Video, but the show was cancelled after just one season. As of right now, Sony has not yet announced a sequel to its I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot.

The original movie was directed by Jim Gillespie from a screenplay by Kevin Williamson, based on the book by author Lois Duncan. While the reboot was directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, from a screenplay she co-wrote with Sam Lansky and Leah McKendrick.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is now playing in theaters.