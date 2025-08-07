The Most Iconic Horror Franchise of the 2010s Returns to Streaming

Paramount+ may be most known for shows like Yellowjackets, Dexter: Original Sin, Mayor of Kingstown, and Star Trek, but the streamer is also a go-to destination for horror. The Paramount streamer’s extensive catalog includes titles from hit film series such as Scream, A Quiet Place, and Smile. As Paramount+ updated its streaming catalog at the start of August with a fresh list of TV show and movies, it brought a few titles that are sure to make horror fans happy, with one of the most iconic horror franchises from the 2010s now available to stream.

On August 1st, the first six Paranormal Activity films began streaming on Paramount+ including: Paranormal Activity (2007), Paranormal Activity 2 (2010), Paranormal Activity 3 (2011), Paranormal Activity 4 (2012), Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014), and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015). With the Paramount+ Original Movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, the seventh and most recent installment, also streaming on the platform, the Paramount streamer is now the streaming home of the entire Paranormal Activity franchise.

Written, directed, and edited by Oren Peli, Paranormal Activity launched the franchise in 2007. The low-budget found footage movie starred Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat as a young couple whose life in their new suburban home quickly turns to terror when they become haunted by a supernatural presence. Their ordeal is captured through video cameras setup throughout the home. The movie not only reinvigorated the found footage subgenre and terrified audiences, who rushed tot heaters to get in on the craze, but also gave way to what would become one of the most successful horror franchises.

The original film earned $193 million worldwide against a $15,000 budget, making it one of the most profitable films ever made, and the franchise as a whole has gone on to become one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all time. Produced on a combined budget of approximately $28 million across all seven films, the Paranormal Activity franchise has grossed a combined worldwide box office of $890 million, a number the tops other iconic series like Halloween, Predator, and Insidious. The franchise ranks 11th overall, with the original film remaining the top earner at the global box office and a fan-favorite among horror fans.

All seven Paranormal Activity movies can now be streamed on Paramount+.

New on Paramount+

Paramount+ is a treasure trove for horror fans in August. The streamer began stocking new titles in its streaming library beginning on August 1st, with its roster of new titles for the month including several horror titles in addition to the Paranormal Activity franchise. See all of the horror titles coming to Paramount+ in August 2025 below.

August 1st

Annihilation

Case 39

Crawl

Event Horizon

Love and Monsters

Mother!

Red Eye

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Shutter Island

The Ruins

What Lies Beneath

Zodiac

August 3rd

Don’t Knock Twice

August 29th

Halloween II