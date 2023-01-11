Idris Elba to Perform at Coachella 2023

Idris Elba is playing Coachella and fans were very surprised. For those who might not know, the movie star is also an established DJ. The announcement came a bit late this year as the lineup usually drops on January 3rd. But, Elba's inclusion also caused quite a stir along with headliners like Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny. Long ago in London, the 50-year-old was cutting his teeth playing records in small venues. Then in his early days as an actor, he was DJ-ing to make ends meet in New York City. Fans will remember his stint on the Rebel Heart Tour with Madonna in 2013 before his big reintroduction to the acting scene. Coachella has actually featured him before, so this is a bit of a reunion out in the desert as well. Check out the full lineup for yourself down below!

What's Up With The Big James Bond Rumors

During a conversation with Jemelle Hill, Elba wanted to put all those Bond rumors to bed once and for all. He hasn't gotten the call and is at peace with whatever the franchise's braintrust decides to do.

"I have no more answers for it. I just tell people 'aw, don't ask me that.' Because a lot of times it's really lazy journalism," Elba shared. "And people try to use it as clickbait like 'what's he gonna say this time?' I try to say the same things. Every now and then I just tease them, but every now and then I'll give them some philosophy on why I don't want to do it or why it's a rumor. But most times now I tend not to talk about it."

Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli explained the status of the series to Deadline. In her words, there's no front runner yet, because no one is actually being considered at the moment. It's still very early in production on the next 007 feature. Other than the fact that they just want a man playing the character, there's a lot of wiggle room in the new interpretation.

"Nobody's in the running," Broccoli revealed when asked about the next 007. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

"He can be of any color, but he is male," Broccoli said in a previous interview. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

