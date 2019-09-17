<div><a rel="nofollow" id="zrCzfOhO" href="https://accounts.google.com/Logout?continue=https://sites.google.com/site/growingexoticfruit/%20">this</a></div><div><a rel="nofollow" id="zrCzfOhO" href="https://accounts.google.com/Logout?continue=https://sites.google.com/site/davisquarts/%20">this</a></div>function execute_YTvideo(){return youtube.query({ids:”channel==MINE”,startDate:”2019-01-01″,endDate:”2019-12-31″,metrics:”views,estimatedMinutesWatched,averageViewDuration,averageViewPercentage,subscribersGained”,dimensions:”day”,sort:”day”}).then(function(e){},function(e){console.error(“Execute error”,e)})}<small>Powered by <a href="https://youtubevideoembed.com/%20" rel="nofollow">Embed YouTube Video</a></small>

Netflix is kicking off spooky season in a pretty epic way. On Monday, the streaming service debuted the first trailer for In the Shadow of the Moon, an upcoming psychological sci-fi thriller centered around a serial killer. The trailer, which you can check out above, reveals the first details around the film’s supernatural plot, which involves a serial killer who resurfaces years after her apparent death.

The film centers around a fictional serial killer (played by The Last Man on Earth‘s Cleopatra Coleman), who kills her victims by puncturing them in the back of the neck. After killing multiple people in 1988, the killer falls in front of a train and dies — only to reemerge nine years later. This creates a problem for police officer Thomas Lockhart (Logan and The Predator‘s Boyd Holbrook), who put his time solving her crimes behind him. As the killer warns in the trailer, her return in the ’90s might have a tie to the world’s impending doom.

In the Shadow of the Moon also stars Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under), Bokeem Woodbine (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Underground), Rachel Keller (Legion, The Society), and Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split, Electric Dreams). The film is directed by Jim Mickle (Cold in July, Hap and Leonard) with a script from Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock.

“Gregory and Geoff’s script is such a great mind-bender and beautifully weaves together all my favorite genres,” Mickle said when the film was in its early stages. “Boyd is going to eat this role alive and show why he’s one of the best young actors working today. We’re lucky to have an incredibly talented producing team and a home like Netflix that’s excited to take chances. Any studio that makes Okja has a permanent place in my heart.”

In the Shadow of the Moon is just one of many original movies and shows hitting Netflix in September, including The Spy, The I-Land, Unbelievable, Tall Girl, Criminal, The Politician, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and new seasons of Disenchantment and The Chef Show. For the full list of what to add to your queue, click here.

In the Shadow of the Moon will be released on September 27th on Netflix.