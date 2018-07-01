‘Incredibles 2’ Becomes 3rd Film to Pass $400M at Domestic Box Office in 2018

2018 is shaping up to be a banner year for Disney, as Incredibles 2 just joined some elite company next to some fan favorites from Marvel.

Disney Pixar’s Incredibles 2 took 14 years to make it to the big screen, but audiences are signaling it was worth the wait, as the film has already surpassed $407 million at the domestic box office. That makes it the third film to surpass that $400 million mark in 2018 (via Box Office Mojo).

Ironically Disney also owns the next two slots in that rarified air, as Disney’s Marvel Studios comes in at number 2 on the 2018 Domestic Box Office list with $671 million. The top of the list continues to be Black Panther‘s domain, as it brought in over $699 million, though Infinity War has a chance of passing it before its run is over.

Incredibles 2 is much more of a domestic powerhouse at this point, as overseas so far it has pulled in close to $157 million. Its worldwide total at the moment is $564 million.

The original Incredibles ended its domestic run with $261 million and an overseas haul of $371.6 million for a worldwide total of $633 million. Incredibles 2 isn’t too far away from surpassing that as we head into the weekend, and it will only be at the three-week point by then.

As for Disney’s other two hits, Black Panther currently sits on the #9 spot all-time in the worldwide box office with $1.3 billion, while Avengers: Infinity War surpassed both of the previous Avengers films to take the $1 spot with $2.033 billion. It is just a bit shy of Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $2.068 billion, so it could end up at the #3 spot by the time it ends its run.

It most likely won’t catch Titanic at the #2 spot with #$2.187 billion, and few films have a chance of ever catching Avatar’s $2.788 billion at the top.

Black Panther is now on home video, while Incredibles 2 and Avengers: Infinity War are in theaters now. Disney’s Christopher Robin lands in theaters on August 3. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms hits theaters on November 2, followed by Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it-Ralph 2 on November 21. Disney rounds out the year with Mary Poppins Returns on December 25.