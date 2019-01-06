‘Incredibles 2’ Filmmaker Brad Bird Teases His Next Project

Incredibles 2 was a huge box office success, with the Disney/Pixar bringing in over $600 million at the domestic box office to become the first animated film ever to do so. But how do you follow up that sort of success?

For Incredibles 2 filmmaker Brad Bird, the answer appears to be with a musical. Variety caught up with Bird on the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards Season Tea Party in Los Angeles where he teased the project.

#Incredibles2 director Brad Bird gives details on his next project, including that it will be a musical #BaftaTeaParty pic.twitter.com/NfucPRpnai — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2019

“I’m trying to work on my next thing,” Bird said. “It’s a musical, actually. I don’t know anything about musicals, so I figured I should do this because I’m definitely afraid of it and that sounds like a cool thing.”

Brad went on to say that while he didn’t want to give too much away, it would have an animation component with music from frequent collaborator Michael Giacchino who did the music for both Incredibles and Incredibles 2.

“It’s a project, I don’t want to say too much about it, it’s a project I’ve been wanting to make for a long time,” Bird said. “It’s got about 20 minutes of animation in it.”

While fans of Incredibles 2 may be disappointed to hear that his next project is a musical, Bird’s comments to Variety are in line with what he told press during a visit to Pixar Animation Studios last April. At the time, Bird said he wasn’t thinking about an Incredibles 3 yet, as Incredibles 2 came about only because the filmmakers “had a story that we wanted to tell.”

“The thing is that many sequels are cash grabs. And there’s a saying in the business that I can’t stand where they go, ‘You don’t make another one, you’re leaving money on the table,’” Bird said, adding “money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning.”

“So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years. It makes no financial sense to wait this long,” he explained, saying the movie happened because “we had a story that we wanted to tell.”

Incredibles 2 is available on home media now.