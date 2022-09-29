Indiana Jones Returning to Paramount+
Indy is coming back home! For decades, Indiana Jones has stood as one of the most beloved titles in Paramount's storied library, and the franchise remains in-demand with movie fans. This is especially true with the fifth installment preparing to make its way to theaters and bid farewell to Harrison Ford's iconic adventurer. Unfortunately, for the past few months, Paramount's streaming service has been experiencing a serious lack of Indy. That changes in October.
The four Indiana Jones films have recently only been available on Showtime. However, Paramount+ and Showtime have been sharing more content as of late. On October 3rd, all four Indiana Jones films are going to be added back to the Paramount+ streaming roster.
The Indiana Jones films are just four of many movies set to arrive on Paramount+ on October 3rd. You can check out the full list of that day's arrivals below.
7 Days to Vegas
11:55
A Christmas Solo
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
Advantageous
Among Ravens
Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced
Another Time
Beat Street
Big House
Bridge and Tunnel
Buddymoon
Catch Me If You Can
Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)
Christmas Kid
Colewell
Colors of Heaven
Cosmos
Daylight Savings
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Desperately Seeking Susan
End of Sentence
Enemy At the Gates
Falcon Song
Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen
Fire In The Sky
Fist of Fury
Flashdance
Fruitvale Station
Going to Brazil
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Hackers
Hal King
Hearts and Bones
Hickey
Hit By Lightning
Hondo
Hustle & Flow
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
Magnum Opus
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip
Mean Girls
Murder Bury Win
My True Fairytale
Necropath
No Alternative
Old School
Panic
Patriot Games
Psychopomp
Road Trip
Ryde
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shane
Shuttlecock: Director's Cut
Silverado
Social Animals (ii)
Something's Gotta Give
Summer Rental
The Babymoon
The Curator
The Dictator
The Divorce Party
The Dustwalker
The Harimaya Bridge
The Manchurian Candidate
The Monster Squad
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Woman in Red
Tootsie
Two for Joy
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: The Return
Valley Girl
Vanilla Sky
Vincent and Theo
Visioneers
Wargames
What's Love Got to Do with It
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling
You're in Charge
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Season 28 premiere
Are you excited to see Indiana Jones return to Paramount+ next month? Let us know in the comments!