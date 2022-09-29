Indiana Jones Returning to Paramount+

Indy is coming back home! For decades, Indiana Jones has stood as one of the most beloved titles in Paramount's storied library, and the franchise remains in-demand with movie fans. This is especially true with the fifth installment preparing to make its way to theaters and bid farewell to Harrison Ford's iconic adventurer. Unfortunately, for the past few months, Paramount's streaming service has been experiencing a serious lack of Indy. That changes in October.

The four Indiana Jones films have recently only been available on Showtime. However, Paramount+ and Showtime have been sharing more content as of late. On October 3rd, all four Indiana Jones films are going to be added back to the Paramount+ streaming roster.

The Indiana Jones films are just four of many movies set to arrive on Paramount+ on October 3rd. You can check out the full list of that day's arrivals below.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Are you excited to see Indiana Jones return to Paramount+ next month? Let us know in the comments!