Inside Out 2: Lewis Black Breaks Down How Anger Drives His Comedy

When Inside Out was first made, the choice to cast Lewis Black as the embodiment of Anger was a no-brainer. The comedian, then famous for his work on The Daily Show and his stand-up special Unleashed, was having a huge pop culture moment already when Pixar came and asked him to do his thing -- just in a voice recording booth. Speaking with ComicBook ahead of the release of Inside Out 2, Black explained his fairly thoughtful approach to the use of anger in his comedy, and why it continues to work and hasn't yet fizzled like so many comics to come and go over the last 20 years.

The comedian and actor told us that part of what works is subverting the expectation created by the silence that follows any one of his characters' explosions.

"Well, becuase comedy is tension and release, so what's interesting is, you can build the tension with being angry, and then you knock it out and then you pause -- and people are tense and then you say something goofy and then bwa-ha-ha-ha," Black explained.



"I've found ways to modulate it. Anger is like scoring a piece of music when you're dealing with it in performance," Black added. "And it's great in terms of, you can kind of approach it as, you're being really calm and then you just snap. And it's something that everybody feels and doesn't express, and that's part of the hook that I had as a comic."

