The Internet is Buzzing About Jamie Foxx's Return as Electro in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3

Some of the most surprising news out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe broke this afternoon as it was reported that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor Jamie Foxx is set to return as the villain Electro in Marvel Studios' third Spider-Man movie. This news has fans reeling and confused, how could a character from a now-defunct version of the franchise return? Especially one who seemingly died in his lone appearance? Most seem to think this indicates a live-action version of the Spider-Verse is happening, while others aren't convinced that this is a good idea at all. We've collected the range of reactions below!

Here's what we actually know about the third Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Tom Holland will once again star as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the upcoming movie, which is being directed by Jon Watts (having previously helmed the first two movies). Zendaya, Jacob Batalan, Marisa Tomei, and Tony Revolori are all expected to return as their characters once again. Production could begin on the film before the end of the year and is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021.

