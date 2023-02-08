Invincible Fan Art Transforms Titans Star Ryan Potter Into Titular Hero

Warner Bros. Discovery recently went through an overhaul of how their DC Films were run and created a separate studio for James Gunn and Peter Safran to run. Gunn and Safran would go on to be the co-CEOs of the newly minted CEOs of a refocused DC Studios that will stop most of the bifurcation that came before it. Before and after the new DC Studios co-CEOs came aboard, there were a bunch of casualties like the cancellation of Batgirl, The Wonder Twins, Doom Patrol, and Titans. With these films and series being canceled, it leaves some of the cast freeing up their schedules. One fan seems to think that Titans star Ryan Potter would make a good live-action Invincible and as even created a piece of fan art that shows it.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created an awesome design that shows how the Titans star could look as Invincible. In the fan art Potter gets a live-action interpretation of the Invincible suit and it looks great. While there is a live-action Invincible movie in the works, there are no actors rumored for the role. You can check out the fan art below!

Invincible Renewed for Multiple Seasons on Prime Video

Ahead of the Season 1 finale, and after fans began the rallying cry for a renewal just hours ago, Prime Video announced that its hit animated series Invincible has been renewed for two more seasons. Series creator Robert Kirkman made the announcement himself about the renewal to the praise of fans, having previously hinted that new episodes could be on the horizon in several interviews.

"[Invincible] sometimes adapts the comic book very closely, and sometimes it varies wildly," Kirkman told ComicBook.com last year. "I think that the majority of the first seven is original to the series. There are vast chunks of every episode that are not in the comics at all. I think that there are even episodes #1 and #8, which I wrote, and so I feel like they probably skewed a little bit closer to the comics than some of the other episodes, there are large chunks of those episodes that are completely original to the show. But I think that because the way that it's so consistent, and because some people haven't read the comics in some time, they're like, 'Oh yeah. This is exactly like the comics.' So I think that some people think it's a little bit closer to the comic than it actually is. Then at the same time, after years and years of working on The Walking Dead and being the guy in the room that's like, 'No, let's change it. Let's kill this character. Let's do this,' I was always pushing hard to change things as much as possible because I was bored with the source material because I was there for so long and additionally, The Walking Dead was something I was still actively doing [as a comic]. And so I was like, 'Oh my God, can we please do something different?'"

The second season of Invincible will hit sometime later this year!

What do you think about this idea? Would you like to see Ryan Potter as Invincible? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!