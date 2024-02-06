Iron Man 2 Star Sam Rockwell on Returning for Armor Wars: "Let's Do It"

Iron Man 2 star Sam Rockwell responded to questions about an Armor Wars return. GQ spoke to the Argylle star about some of his best roles. During the interview, they asked about appearing in Marvel Studios' Armor Wars. Rockwell casually responded, "I mean, I'm around… Let's do it." That statement seems pretty definitive. With armor wars being a story about Tony Stark's technology falling into the wrong hands, it would make a pretty easy place to re-introduce Justin Hammer. Rockwell played the role in Iron Man 2 and appeared again in the MCU during All Hail the King. Still, in live-action, the villain has been curiously silent for a long time now.

Adding intrigue to this question is an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just a few days ago. During that segment, Rockwell was also asked about Armor Wars. He'd gave a similar response and managed to inject some humor as well. "Well, I'm waiting for the phone call…I haven't gotten the phone call, no. I'm growing the beard and everything." Rockwell told the host. "Listen, I'm in dude. Yeah, let's go." With Tony Stark absent from the MCU, adding in some of his old villains might help energize older fans that miss Iron Man. You can bet that Colonel James Rhodes will be squaring off against all kinds of villains who want the arc reactor and other technology for themselves.

Justin Hammer's Return To The MCU

Marvel fans already got one surprise Justin Hammer return during What If…? Season 2. In the Christmas-themed episode, the animated series brought the Iron Man 2 villain back into the fold. That included getting Rockwell to voice the character again. For years, people had been calling for a return, so it was a nice Holiday surprise for everyone. During the most recent What If…? Q+A, director Bryan Andrews talked about how exciting it was to get Rockwell back for their series.

"It's like, 'Okay. Well, who is our Alan Rickman? Who is our villain?' In the writers' room, we're just goofing around, thinking up ideas. And I don't know who came up, but 'Justin Hammer.' It's like, 'Of course. Of course, it has to be Justin Hammer.' It's amazing," the director revealed. "And then, he said yes. You know, we just put out the word. And some actors can't come in for whatever reason. They've got other stuff going on, they're busy, the schedules are insane. It's like herding cats sometimes. But Sam Rockwell said yes, and he had a lot of fun on it. And it was great, he did a great job."

Why Does Sam Rockwell Always End Up Dancing?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

One thing that Marvel fans look forward to with Justin Hammer is the inevitable strut onto the scene. ComicBook.com talked to the Argylle star about where those signature dance moves come from. It turns out, Rockwell started dancing on the set of Box of Moonlight. He had the idea and it just kind of stuck. Now, it's a part of the entire Sam Rockwell package. True to form, Argylle sees the actor having a bit of a dance break too. Check out what the star had to say about his routine down below.

"Well often, initially it's about shaking off the nerves. I remember doing Box of Moonlight and I was really just so nervous," Rockwell revealed. "I would just dance to shake out. It was a screen test for Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Literally George let me dance in the screen test to get the nerves out. And then he ended up using it in the screen test."

Would you like to see Justin Hammer back? Let us know down in the comments!