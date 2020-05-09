Iron Man: Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Tony and Pepper Deleted Scene

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are losing it over an Iron Man 2 deleted scene that shows off Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’ dynamic. The entire back and forth is absolutely charming and a perfect encapsulation of what made their back and forth work so well. Loyal MCU and Iron Man fan @starksyndrome helped circulate the clip. A bunch of the replies argue that the filmmakers should have chosen to leave that little interaction in the final cut. Luckily for all of us, the Internet is forever and these small details really never go away. In fact, anniversaries of films on Twitter can probably look forward to similar treatment.

Iron Man fans have been thinking about the early days of the franchise a lot recently as the first film’s anniversary also came this month. Maybe it’s just everyone being inside of the house, but people really miss Tony Stark right now. Ever since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and absolutely gutted the fanbase, they’ve been dividing ways for the hero to return. But, for now, that seems unlikely. Anthony and Joe Russo directed that film, and they argue that Downey’s portrayal of Tony Stark is the stuff of legends. They went to bat for him to win an Academy Award for it last year.

“We don’t make movies for awards." Joe Russo explained. "Yes, making this was exceedingly difficult. We made the two most expensive movies ever back-to-back. But I just want to stump for one thing, and that’s Robert Downey.”

iron man 2 deleted scenes remain undefeated pic.twitter.com/hwNkgm5MYi — emily (@starksyndrome) May 7, 2020

“His cumulative body of work from these movies is staggering,” he previously mentioned. “If you look at the work over just even the last four [Marvel] films he’s done, it’s phenomenal. . . . He deserves an Oscar perhaps more than anyone in the last 40 years because of the way that he has motivated popular culture."

“I don’t know if I have ever seen—in movie history—a global audience react to a performance the way they did to Robert Downey in that movie,” Russo added. “There were people bawling in movie theaters, hyperventilating. I mean, that is a profound performance, when you can touch audiences all over the world to that degree. We’ve never seen anything like that, and if that doesn’t deserve an Oscar, I don’t know what does.”

