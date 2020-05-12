Ironheart Fan Creates the Perfect Teaser for Disney+ Show

✖

Just last week news surfaced suggesting Riri Williams would be making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before long. The rumor points towards Williams — better known as Ironheart around these parts — getting her own series on Disney+ in a world that no longer has a Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Now, all but a few days later, fans of the MCU have had enough time to put their heads together and craft some epic pieces of fan art in hopes of the character landing a show. One such piece comes from Instagrammer @carpaa2011, a combination of a killer comic-accurate logo with the look and feel of a promotional poster perfect for Disney+.

Check it out below!

Though any chatter available at the moment is nothing but speculation since Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce the project, studio head Kevin Feige previously called the character was great, seemingly suggesting she could eventually find a home in the MCU at one point or another.

"I think it's a great character, and it's been fun to see how she evolves in the comics," Feige said. "I just saw that quote, too. But again, the future..."

Now that the MCU is technically without an Iron Man, it'd make sense to bring Ironheart into the fray to replace the void. A show on Disney+ could be the most bang for the Disney buck as the platform is geared towards family-friendly content. After all, Feige himself previously said characters will appear on Disney+ before eventually popping up in live-action features at one point or another. "If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies," he said last year. "You’ll probably need a Disney+ subscription, because events from the new shows will factor into forthcoming films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Scarlet Witch will be a key character in that movie, and Feige points out that the Loki series will tie in, too."

Upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel Studios include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, What If...?, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk.

