Jack Black Is Satan, Not Santa, in the Devilishly Funny Dear Santa Trailer

When writing a letter to Santa, always check it twice. In Dear Santa, Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, A Minecraft Movie) is more naughty than nice as Satan — not Santa — who is summoned from Hell by a dyslexic Liam (Robert Timothy Smith). When the young boy mails his Christmas wish list to Santa at the North Pole with one crucial spelling error, a devilish Satan crashes Christmas and gifts Liam three wishes. But after the kind-hearted kid proves to be incorruptible, will jolly old Satan still take Liam’s soul?

Watch the just-released Dear Satan Dear Santa trailer below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Produced by Peter and Bobby Farrelly — collectively known as the Farrelly Brothers, behind Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary, and 2001’s Black-fronted Shallow Hal — the original holiday comedy also stars Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, Wonka), Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia), Hayes MacArthur (Angie Tribeca, Merry Happy Whatever) global music superstar Post Malone (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem), P.J. Byrne (The Boys, The Big Cigar), Jaden Carson Baker and Kai Cech.

As Satan, Black is “diabolical, but in a fun way,” Bobby Farrelly told EW of the actor and Tenacious D rock star. “Jack is just that guy that with his arching eyebrows and his faces and all that, there’s a little bit of mischievous to him at all times, but he’s eminently likable, and that’s just Jack. We never wanted to make it a horror movie or something like that. We wanted it to be comical. So it was a delicate ball of playing this iconic character but doing it in a way that the audience can have some fun with it. And Jack was the perfect guy.”



Directed by Bobby Farrelly (Champions) and written by Ricky Blitt (Loudermilk) and two-time Oscar winner Peter Farrelly (Green Book), who also wrote the story with Blitt and Dan Ewen (Playing With Fire), Dear Santa is produced by the Farrelly Brothers, Jeremy Kramer (The Big Year), and executive producers Kevin Barnett (The Righteous Gemstones), Pete Jones (Ricky Stanicky), and Gretel Twombly (House Party).

Jack Black stars in PARAMOUNT PICTURES Presents A FARRELLY BROTHERS / KRAYMATION FILMS Production A BOBBY FARRELLY Film “DEAR SANTA”

How to Watch Dear Santa Online

You can stream Dear Santa starting Nov. 25 on Paramount+ as part of Paramount+’s ‘Tis the Season For Streaming holiday collection, or purchase the film on digital on the same day via Apple TV+, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), and Amazon’s Prime Video.

Where to Stream Dear Santa for Free

Don’t have a Paramount+ subscription? New customers can sign up for a 7-day trial to watch Dear Santa for free.

Dear Santa Rating

Dear Santa is rated PG-13 for “some language and suggestive material.”



