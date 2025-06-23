MCU’s Rumored Cyclops Actor Breaks Silence on X-Men Buzz

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has operated with its hands tied behind its back since the beginning. Marvel Studios didn’t have access to some of the biggest names in comics, including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. While the Spider-Man problem got worked out in time for him to appear in Captain America: Civil War, it took a lot longer for Fox’s properties to join the fray. The wait is nearly over, though, because The Fantastic Four First Steps hits theaters in July 2025, and the X-Men won’t be far behind, with the team set to play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday.

While it will be great to see Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler and Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique on the big screen once again, it’s hard to see the mutants’ inclusion in Doomsday as an appetizer. The entree will be the X-Men reboot film currently in development from Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes writer Michael Lesslie. Details about the project are few and far between, but it’s safe to assume that at least some of the original X-Men will be part of the lineup.

Rumors are flying all over the Internet about who Marvel Studios is eyeing for various X-Men roles. After landing a part in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a few insiders claimed that Sadie Sink was going to play Jean Grey in the Tom Holland-led movie. She hasn’t confirmed or denied the story, but at least she’s not the only actor to address the idea of bringing an important mutant to life in the MCU.

While promoting the drama film Everything’s Going to Be Great, Jack Champion sat down with ComicBookMovie.com and gave his thoughts on the X-Men rumors. “It’s definitely news to me,” he said. “I hope it comes true. I definitely would love to play that character. But, you know, rumors.”

Champion wouldn’t be the first actor to play coy while their management works out a deal with Marvel Studios. However, his enthusiasm is a breath of fresh air, as it means the MCU still has it when it comes to recruiting young talent.

The MCU Hasn’t Lost Its Touch in the Casting Department

It used to be that accepting a role in a comic book movie was risky business. The early 2000s produced plenty of superhero stinkers, and it wasn’t uncommon to hear about notable actors passing on projects in the genre. The MCU knew it faced an uphill battle early on, so it took an unconventional path, settling on actors who weren’t household names or ones who were in need of a reset. It worked out great, and over the years, the franchise started landing bigger and bigger names. At this point, it’s harder to come up with a list of great actors not in the MCU than the other way around.

Another advantage Marvel Studios has these days is that there are plenty of young actors who grew up watching its franchise. Champion, who has his eye on the Scott Summers role, was only a few years old when Iron Man hit theaters, so he only knows a world where the MCU is king. Sure, it’s had a few misses in the last couple of years, but the X-Men provide an opportunity to get things back on track for the long haul, and talented performers like Champion are sure to thrive in a mutant-filled environment.

