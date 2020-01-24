Steve-O Doesn’t Have a Contract to Return for Jackass 4

Steve-O says he hasn’t yet received an offer he can “really take seriously” to return for Jackass 4, the recently announced revival set for a March 2021 theatrical release from Paramount Pictures. A stalwart of the infamous stunt-prank reality series that ran for three seasons on MTV, spawning spinoffs and a hit movie franchise, Steve-O and buddies Johnny Knoxville and Bam Margera led 2002’s Jackass: The Movie, 2006’s Jackass Number Two and 2010’s Jackass 3D. Alongside friends Chris Pontius, Dave England, and Ryan Dunn, the gang’s antics pulled in a collective $335 million worldwide across a trilogy directed by series co-creator Jeff Tremaine.

“It has been greenlit by Paramount Pictures, yeah. They say March of 2021. But they haven’t given me an offer that I can really take seriously yet,” Steve-O told MMA Junkie when in Las Vegas for UFC 246. “Not to be rude or anything, but… I don’t have a contract yet. So we’ll see.”

According to Deadline, Knoxville is so far the sole cast member attached to Jackass 4.

“I’m rooting for all the bros. It’s just a weird situation,” Steve-O said. “But I love all my Jackass buddies, and I just gotta do it differently this time. They gotta fix it [laughs].”

The stunt performer has been sober since 2008. When celebrating his first decade of sobriety in 2018, Steve-O credited Knoxville and other Jackass friends for putting him on the road to recovery. In 2010, he admitted he “dreaded” filming Jackass 3D sober.

“[Filming] was a little tougher, maybe, to do the stuff being clear-minded and being present,” Steve-O told MTV News. “I was more apprehensive. I dreaded it more, but I was also more eager to participate because I wanted to prove to myself and everyone else that sobriety hasn’t turned me into a lame, boring wimp.”

Steve-O said in a 2016 interview with NME “the odds of a fourth Jackass film are virtually non-existent,” but in 2019, he said another outing was ultimately up to Knoxville, Tremaine and co-creator Spike Jonze.

“Knoxville, for some reason, just wasn’t up for it and then there’s the health of certain people which I think is a concern, as well,” Steve-O told Loudwire. “And, of course, there’s our age. Maybe that ship has sailed. But I can’t say with certainty that I feel that way anymore.”

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I do know that we’re approaching the 20-year anniversary of when Jackass first came out on MTV and I do know that there’s an urge, an idea to commemorate that anniversary in some way,” he continued. “It could be small, it could be big.”

Knoxville in 2018 told Entertainment Weekly a potential fourth pic would also have to “bring in some new younger guys — just to bring some fresh blood into it.”

“I still write ideas down, just in case I get that twitch again,” Knoxville said. “We’re sitting on a ton of new ideas. There was so many that we didn’t get to shoot for Jackass 3. We have more ideas than we could shoot for Jackass 4, I’ll tell you that.”

Paramount Pictures has scheduled Jackass 4 for March 5, 2021.