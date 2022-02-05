Jackass Forever Tops Opening Weekend Box Office

Jackass Forever will open atop the box office this weekend. Overall, the box office is still slow, but Jackass Forever will earn around $20 million in its first weekend. The film made $1.7 million on its opening day, including Thursday night previews. The film is the first in franchise history to achieve “certified fresh” status on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Maybe in the era of the pandemic, Jackass‘s brand of absurd physical comedy comes as a welcome respite more than ever. ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak gave the , awarding the film a 4-ouf-of-5 review score.

“While Jackass Forever doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it’s just as joyous as the films that came before,” Jirak writes. “It’s full of non-stop laughs, charm, and love. If you’re able to see it in a theater, you absolutely should, because there’s nothing quite like the shared experience of laughing and cringing at the Jackass crew’s unmatched resilience and charisma.”

Jackass Forever‘s synopsis reads, “Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy.”

Jackass Forever beats out Roland Emmerich’s latest disaster movie Moonfall, which also opens this weekend. Moonfall is bringing in less than half of what Jackass Forever earned at $9 million for the weekend. The movie is also doing wore on Rotten Tomatoes with a “rotten” score as of writing.

In Moonfall, “The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda ‘Jo’ Fowler teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home seems set to take the third-place, earning $8.8 million for the weekend. Its domestic cume now stands at $748.1 million as it continues to close in on Avatar‘s third-place spot at the all-time domestic box office charts. Spider-Man: No Way Home, and earned a strong review from ComicBook.com’s Spencer Perry.

Jackass Forever, Moonfall, and Spider-Man: No Way Home are now playing in theaters. The full list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.

1. Jackass Forever

Opening Weekend

Total: $20.7 million

Jeff Tremaine directed Jackass Forever. It stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy.

Jeff Tremaine directed Jackass Forever. It stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy.

2. Moonfall

Opening Weekend

Total: $9.1 million

Roland Emmerich co-wrote, produced, and directed Moonfall. It stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.

Roland Emmerich co-wrote, produced, and directed Moonfall. It stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Week Eight

Weekend: $8.8 million

$8.8 million Total: $748.1 million



With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei.

4. Scream

Week Four

Weekend: $4.36 million

$4.36 million Total: $68.5 million

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct Scream from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.

5. Sing 2

Week Seven

Weekend: $4 million

$4 million Total: $139.4 million



Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Garth Jennings wrote and directed Sing 2, with Christophe Lourdelet co-directing. The film’s voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono.

6. The King’s Man

Week Seven

Weekend: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Total: $35.7 million



One man must race against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity.

Matthew Vaughn directed The King’s Man from a screenplay he co-wrote with Karl Gajdusek. It’s a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

7. Redeeming Love

Week Three

Weekend: $910,000

$910,000 Total: $7.9 million



Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child, has survived through hatred and self-loathing in 1850s California. When she meets Michael Hosea, she discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal.

D. J. Caruso directs Redeeming Love from a screen he co-wrote with Francine Rivers, based on Rivers’ 1991 novel of the same name. The film stars Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis, and Logan Marshall-Green.

8. American Underdog

Week Seven

Weekend: $793,000

$793,000 Total: $25.9 million



The inspirational true story of Kurt Warner, who overcomes years of challenges and setbacks to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. Just when his dreams seem all but out of reach, it’s only with the support of his wife, Brenda, and the encouragement of his family, coaches and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is.

Andrew and Jon Erwin directed American Underdog. The film stars Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, and Dennis Quaid.

9. The 355

Week Five

Weekend: $640,000

$640,000 Total: $14.1 million



CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown joins forces with a rival German agent, a cutting-edge computer specialist and a Colombian psychologist when a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of a group of mercenaries. Together, the four women embark on a breakneck mission to save the world while staying one step ahead of a mysterious figure who’s tracking their every move.

Simon Kinberg directs The 355 from a screenplay he co-wrote with Theresa Rebeck. It stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong’o.

10. Licorice Pizza

Week 11

Weekend: $593,000

$593,000 Total: $12.6 million

Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around and fall in love in California’s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

Paul Thomas Anderson wrote and directed Licorice Pizza. It stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie.