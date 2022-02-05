Moonfall Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Critic reviews for Roland Emmerich’s disaster film Moonfall have started to come in, which means the Rotten Tomatoes score is also available. Over 100 reviews have been posted on the review aggregate site, with Moonfall currently sitting at 43% on the Tomatometer as of this writing. That puts Moonfall in the Rotten category, with the critics consensus talking up viewers’ “tolerance for B-movie cheese.” As the title of the film dictates, the plot centers on a mysterious force knocking the moon towards Earth, with NASA left with a short amount of time to prevent it from happening.

Score from some of Rotten Tomatoes‘ top critics run the gamut from Fresh to Rotten, displaying how polarizing the newest film from Roland Emmerich has turned out to be. Michael Phillips of the Chicago Tribune said, “The movie has the benefit of getting stranger and stranger as it gyrates. It’s a drag, though, to see Berry dutifully playing ball with two bowls of vanilla pudding as co-leads, both of whom are better actors than they come off here.” Meanwhile, Mark Kennedy of the Associated Press was a bit more positive in his review of Moonfall: “Emmerich’s latest is an absolutely bananas piece of big-budget filmmaking, a sci-fi-, action- and disaster-thriller that gets more crazy by the minute. It makes Independence Day look like Little Women.”

Speaking of Independence Day, Emmerich directed the original 1996 film and its 2016 sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence. The heralded filmmaker spoke to ComicBook.com about the possibility of helming a sequel to Moonfall, with Emmerich open to it if the first film does well at the box office.

“Yeah, maybe [Moonfall] is a cool one because then you could continue the story,” Emmerich teased. “But, that will happen if the movie is successful enough.” He also hinted at how there is more to Moonfall than what has been revealed in the movie’s trailers.

“Don’t forget. The Moon falls on Earth, but it’s a side story. It’s more what’s inside the Moon,” Emmerich teased again. He didn’t give up any more information, though he did add, “I’m a big believer in that you don’t give away the movie in advertising.”

Moonfall stars Halle Berry as NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler, who is convinced she’s Earth’s only hope of stopping the moon from colliding with Earth. The only problem is only two people believe Jo: an astronaut from her past named Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, Midway) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, Game of Thrones). The trio undertakes a suicide mission into space to save the planet, but discover there is more to the moon than meets the eye.

