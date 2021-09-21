Jackass Star Patty Perez Dies At 57

Patty Perez, who starred in Jackass 2, is dead at 57. The news comes from her daughter Priscilla who informed TMZ today. Perez passed away in Reno last Friday. She had been seeking treatment for type 1 diabetes and the hospital had admitted her. The actress has had those health issues since birth. Her daughter told the outlet that her mom’s kidneys were failing and that played a huge factor in her health’s decline. Perez had struggled with weight and health issues surrounding her diabetes for years up until this point. Back in 2006, she got a massive break when Jackass 2 was filming. The actress played herself in a skit called “Magic Trick.” In that scene, she made Wee Man (Jason Acuna) disappear by jumping onto him while the smaller actor lay on a bed. Johnny Knoxville actually appears near the end laughing uncontrollably and wondering where his friend went. The cast enjoyed that bit enough to ask her back for Jackass 2.5.

“We want to express our immense gratitude for the love and kindness everyone has shown to our mom.” Priscilla said to TMZ, “Being able to entertain and bring light and happiness to people was the highlight of her life. She was so proud of the work she did in the film industry.”

On GoFundMe, the family wants to ask fans for help with funeral expenses and other costs.

“On Friday, September 17th our world was crushed. Our mom left this earth at 1:51pm. For anyone who didn’t know she had gone through months of health issues,” the GoFundMe reads. “A lot of ups and downs, with many different diagnoses. She fought so hard and for so long. Our mom leaves behind myself, my brothers Joe, Richard, Gabriel, our grandma Mary, and 7 grandchildren as well as so many friends and family members she loved with all her heart.”

“If you knew our mom at any point in time she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone,” she added. “We never stopped fighting for her. We had faith that everything was going to work out but it was her time. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without her. This gofundme will go towards unforeseen expenses, bills and debt that we are facing. It will help our family and I tremendously.”

“Any donations are greatly appreciated. Thank you all for the support, prayers and messages. None of it has gone unnoticed. Most importantly from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for loving our mom. May she rest in peace.”

