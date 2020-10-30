Jackie Chan's Vanguard Trailer Released

A new trailer for Jackie Chan’s Vanguard has released. Stanley Tong’s latest features a reunion with the beloved martial arts icon. This is the ninth time that the two have worked together. Over the course of filming, Tong hit London, Dubai, and Zambia to film the heart-pounding action sequences. In a world where people are craving spectacle however they can get it, Vanguard seems prized to deliver just that. But, Chan can’t do it all by himself as Yang Yang, Ai Lun, Mu Qimiya, Xu Ruohan and Zhu Zhengting are all long to star as well. The wider release of the film in the United States and Canada kicks off on November 20th in drive-in theaters and IMAX. A lot of people have been waiting for Gravitas Ventures to bring this one stateside and the trailer is showing Vanguard to be everything action fans usually want from a film.

The director is more than excited to see this movie out in theaters. “My latest action movie VANGUARD is coming out on Nov. 20 in the cinema. We filmed in 9 cities across 5 countries, London, Dubai, Zambia, India, and China. We've experienced so much during this production,” he wrote in a release. “Each time I work with Jackie, we are always trying to impress our audience with the best picture and idea. Especially this time, we put a lot of innovation in it. I hope the North American audiences enjoy it. And, I'm so happy to be partnering with Gravitas for the release.”

Theatrical distributors are thrilled to have new films to bring to audiences. Vanguard is a feature that centers on a big star and that should thrill most viewers. In a lot of ways, it's a marriage of modern action and the kinds of films that made audiences fall in love with Chan.

"Upon my first viewing of Vanguard, I instantly became attracted to its big, fun, escapism that reminded me of those globe-trotting action adventures we are all so familiar with. The scope of this film is phenomenal, and the fact that it was filmed on location over land, air, and sea makes it a must-watch entertainment on the biggest screen possible,” Cameron Moore of Gravitas Ventures said. “Vanguard is a film that fills a Fall action-adventure vacancy, with the legendary screen icon Jackie Chan at the forefront. I can’t wait for North American audiences to see this film.”

