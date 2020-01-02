Lashana Lynch Welcomed To 007 Ranks In James Bond: No Time To Die New Look

A lot of buzz is building for No Time to Die as people begin to settle into 2020. Lashana Lynch is the main source of questions headed into the latest Bond movie. Today, Fandango uploaded an exclusive image of the film on its Twitter account. That look in the actress’s eyes says just about everything when it comes to Daniel Craig‘s James Bond. There was nothing less than a firestorm when it was speculated that she or another black actor might become the legendary spy. But, it looks like that will not be the case. It turns out that Lynch will be a central character, but won’t be replacing Bond in the traditional sense, instead it’s a whole lot more complicated. A report from the Daily Mail laid out that No Time to Die would include Lashana Lynch in a new novel capacity. She would be a new MI6 agent, who ultimately succeeds James Bond in the 007 mantle. A new global crisis will force Daniel Craig’s spy out of retirement and the friction between the two spies will roll on from there.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman.” the source elaborates. “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

“Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed.” the source adds. “Well, certainly not at the beginning.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag and Killing Eve fame is at the helm of writing duties for the film. With the anniversary feeling of the film, there are going to be call outs and references to multiple previous installments. (Lynch’s outfit echoing Roger Moore’s safari suit is just the tip of the iceberg.) The filmmakers are aiming for a fresh, modern take on the franchise with the “Bond girls” being elevated to “Bond women” this time as a part of Waller-Bridge’s feminist script.

“Lashana is absolutely brilliant and Phoebe’s script is as sharp and funny as you would expect. This Bond pays tribute to some of the earlier films with a lot of humour.” the source elaborated. “This is a Bond for the modern era who will appeal to a younger generation while sticking true to what we all expect in a Bond film,’ the source added. ‘There are spectacular chase sequences and fights, and Bond is still Bond but he’s having to learn to deal with the world of #MeToo.”

No Time to Die is expected to debut on April 10, 2020.