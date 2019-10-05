James Bond: No Time to Die Poster Released

Daniel Craig is back as James Bond on the new poster for No Time to Die. The upcoming film is the 25th in Eon Productions’ Bond Film series. It is Craig’s fifth time playing Bond, and is expected to be his last. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs the film. He co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from an early draft by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Returning supporting cast include Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, and Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann. Newcomers include Rami Malek as the film’s main antagonist, Ana de Armas as Paloma, Lashana Lynch as Nomi, David Dencik as Waldo, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die has had a turbulent production, with Craig suffering an injury during filming. There were even rumors that Fukunaga was holding production up so that he could play video games. Fukunaga responded to those rumors.

“There’s not a minute on this job that isn’t scheduled, and even during a shoot day, in the hours before call, between takes and setups, and after we wrap there’s always a line of dedicated and hard working department heads hungry to prep our next sequences, no one sleeps on this kind of job. So sure it’s hard, but it’s still the best job in the world and I’d never disrespect the hardest working cast and crew,” Fukunaga shared on Instagram. “We’re all in this together. As for my PS4 relationship, if my [Red Dead Redemption 2] progress is any indication, it’s been stunted at 63% for months and if anyone spoils the end for me before I wrap on B25 I’m going to be pissed.”

What do you think of the new poster for the James Bond film No Time to Die? Let us know what you think of it in the comments section. No Time to Die opens in theaters on April 3, 2020, in the United Kingdom and April 8, 2020, in the United States.